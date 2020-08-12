OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) HNRY Logistics has launched a custom pool distribution freight solution for a major American, domestic houseware merchandise chain operating more than 1,400 retail stores in North America. In addition to the new strategic pool distribution partnership in the Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama markets, the customer’s partnership expands with the YRC Worldwide companies, collectively a tier-one LTL provider for the retailer.



“Having the opportunity to service this major retailer’s distribution needs is a testament to the strength and flexibility of YRCW companies’ comprehensive LTL network, combined with HNRY’s distribution capabilities,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and HNRY Logistics President. “The YRCW companies are dedicated to customers that are critical to America’s supply chain and economic recovery and making it easy for them to do business with us.”

The retail pool distribution program will be serviced out of a new distribution center in the Atlanta market. The strategic pool distribution program consolidates the retailer’s inventory and ensures the product is distributed to their stores through a comprehensive route optimization process. While providing both cost and service benefits to the customer, HNRY’s pool distribution program will also reduce lead times to the retailer’s e-commerce and store network supply chains.

“Developing a pool distribution solution to this scale, in new markets and in a very short timeframe, really showcases HNRY’s network and the opportunities we have ahead to expand this service offering for customers,” said Matt Lee, HNRY Logistics Vice President. “This new partnership came about because of our strong relationship with the customer, and the customer’s confidence in our ability to handle this freight shipment challenge. I’m proud of the HNRY team’s commitment to customer service and collaboration toward developing an innovative solution for the customer.”

HNRY Logistics, YRCW’s 3PL company, plans to expand the pool distribution solution in these markets to meet other customers’ similar freight shipment needs.

Learn more at YRCW.com and https://hnrylogistics.com/freight-solutions/retail-pool-distribution/ .

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide