KILGORE, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”) and Martin Midstream Finance Corp. (collectively, the “Issuers”) completed their previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and consent solicitation to certain eligible holders of the Issuers’ 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 (the “Existing Notes”) and separate but related cash tender offer (the “Cash Tender Offer” and, together with the Exchange Offer, the “Offers”) and consent solicitation to certain other holders of the Existing Notes.



Pursuant to the Exchange Offer in exchange for $334,441,000 in aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes, representing approximately 91.76% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes, the Issuers (i) paid $41,966,510 in cash, plus $11,854,075.40 accrued and unpaid interest from and including February 15, 2020 until the Settlement Date, (ii) issued $291,969,885 in aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 11.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 (the “Exchange Notes”), and (iii) pursuant to the rights offering in connection with the Exchange Offer, issued $53,749,957 aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 10.00% senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024 (the “New Notes”), which amount includes the previously disclosed $3.75 million backstop fee.

Pursuant to the Cash Tender Offer in exchange for $1,225,000 in aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes, representing approximately 0.34% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes, the Issuers paid $791,250 in cash, plus $43,419.44 of accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes from February 15, 2020 up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership said, “We appreciate the continued support of the participating holders and are extremely pleased that over 92% of the holders of our Existing Notes participated in the Offers. With the extension of our debt maturity profile, the Partnership can focus on unlocking value within our existing asset base and continue to strengthen our balance sheet so we are better positioned for future growth opportunities.”

About Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

