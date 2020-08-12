NL-201 IND submission anticipated during fourth quarter of 2020

Recent financing raises $71.4M in net proceeds to enable broad NL-201 clinical plan and product pipeline development into 2023

Company to host Conference Call Today, August 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 and a midyear corporate update.

“All of the preclinical activities for NL-201 are substantially complete, and we are excited to be moving towards our first clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “To our knowledge, this will be the first fully de novo protein to enter clinical testing and has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with a wide variety of cancers. Additionally, our research group continues to advance future pipeline programs and to broaden the de novo protein design platform, some of which was highlighted during the recent AACR-II Conference.”

Recent Updates

NL-201 Development

In June, Neoleukin announced the presentation of preclinical data on its lead immunotherapy candidate NL-201, an IL-2 and IL-15 agonist, and applications of its de novo protein design platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II.

Key findings include the ability of NL-201 to potently stimulate and expand key cancer-killing cells and induce robust and durable antitumor activity across many tumor types as well as encouraging immunogenicity data in non-human primates. New data highlights the ability of NL-201 to stimulate and expand CD8+ and NK cells at very low doses with minimal impact on immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Additionally, low incidence of immunogenicity was observed following five weekly doses of NL-201 in non-human primates.

Neoleukin remains focused on its efforts to support an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for its lead therapeutic, NL-201, anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2020, and is working with key vendors to finalize all activities and study reports. At this time, Neoleukin does not expect a delay due to COVID-19 but acknowledges the potential exists for this timing to be impacted.

Other Applications of De Novo Protein Design Presented at AACR Virtual Meeting

Research presented highlights a conditional activation approach – de novo split technology – demonstrating that de novo proteins can be divided into two inactive pieces that regain the ability to bind receptors when co-located in the tumor microenvironment. This split approach to conditional activation may increase the therapeutic index and offers the potential to create next-generation de novo therapeutics.

Additional research demonstrated that NL-201 and targeted variants may improve outcomes when combined with CAR-T cells in vivo in lymphoma and solid tumor models.

De Novo Protein Design for Coronavirus

In the past several months, Neoleukin scientists developed NL-CVX1, a fully de novo ACE2 decoy that binds to the SARS-CoV2 spike protein and neutralizes viral infection of mammalian cells in vitro. This protein is highly stable, was designed to be resilient to viral mutation, and has the potential for local administration to treat and/or prevent infection. The early results of this discovery research were recently posted on the public access website bioRxiv.org .

Board Appointment

In June, Neoleukin announced the appointment of Erin Lavelle to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Lavelle has more than 20 years of strategic and operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Ms. Lavelle started her career in Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking group, spent 15 years at Amgen, and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Follow-On Offering

In July, Neoleukin closed a public offering of approximately 3.2 million shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.7 million shares of common stock with an exercise price of $0.000001. The aggregate net proceeds received by the Company from the offering, after deducting offering fees and expenses, were $71.4 million. This is a subsequent event to the quarter. As such, Neoleukin’s cash balance as of June 30, 2020 does not include these proceeds.

Summary of Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $129.6 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to $143.1 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease in cash was primarily the result of cash used in operations as well as expenditures on property and equipment, offset partially by proceeds from the exercise of options.

Based upon our current operating plan, and following the completion of the July follow-on offering, Neoleukin believes that its cash-on-hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $4.8 million from ($2.0) million for the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to IND-enabling activities related to Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, and advancement of other Neoleukin technologies, compared to a credit in expenses during Q2 2019 as a result of the suspension of all research and development activities from the former Aquinox operations in June 2018, as well as reductions to accrued research and development expenses given final costs were less than contracted.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $4.9 million from $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to investments in G&A after the merger, completed in August 2019, compared to lower personnel and overhead costs as a result of Aquinox’s restructuring in the prior year.

Net Loss: Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased costs related to Neoleukin’s lead candidate, NL-201, and other Neoleukin technologies in 2020, as well as the reductions to accrued research and development expenses during the second quarter of 2019.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS INC.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet data

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

JUNE 30,

2020 DECEMBER 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,596 $ 143,093 Other current assets 1,401 503 Other non-current assets 14,327 3,427 Total assets $ 145,324 $ 147,023 Liabilities Current liabilities $ 6,320 $ 4,743 Non-current liabilities 10,305 593 Total liabilities 16,625 5,336 Stockholders’ equity 128,699 141,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 145,324 $ 147,023

NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses Research and development $ 4,843 $ (1,995 ) $ 10,341 $ (1,891 ) General and administrative 4,926 2,423 8,499 4,978 Total operating expenses 9,769 428 18,840 3,087 Other income, net 23 427 452 878 Net loss $ (9,746 ) $ (1 ) $ (18,388 ) $ (2,209 ) Net loss per common stock – basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ - $ (0.37 ) $ (0.09 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common stock outstanding 49,392,533 23,537,368 49,280,492 23,537,368



