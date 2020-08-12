Arlington, VA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to the National Education Association, in five years, Emergent Bilinguals, also known as English Learners, will make up nearly 25% of the total K–12 population in U.S. public schools. But many educators may not have sufficient time, knowledge, or resources to provide the necessary amount of differentiated, personalized instruction required to help all their Emergent Bilinguals thrive. To help support these learners, Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) has developed Rosetta Stone® English for grades K–6. The new adaptive blended learning speaking and listening program supports young Emergent Bilinguals as they build the linguistic competence and confidence needed for academic success.

“A solid foundation of the English language is critical for the academic success of Emergent Bilinguals,” said Maya Goodall, co-author of the program along with Kristie Shelley, both senior directors of EL curriculum at Rosetta Stone. “We specifically designed this curriculum centered around speaking, as this is one area we found students often lacked when it comes to language learning. We built in purposeful repetition and corrective feedback so students could make language proficiency gains at a steadier pace.”

With embedded alignment with multiple state and national language proficiency standards, Rosetta Stone English focuses on three key areas — speaking, listening, and grammar. Students are able to practice their speaking and listening skills in a safe, non-judgmental and culturally responsive environment; applying their learning using content from math, science, social studies, and general knowledge.

“By providing Emergent Bilinguals with frequent listening and speaking opportunities, particularly in the area of academic language, Rosetta Stone English brings the best of language acquisition strategies and literacy outcomes for today’s English Learners,” said Dr. Liz Brooke, chief learning officer of Rosetta Stone.

Beta tester, Esmeralda Hernández, bilingual/ESL specialist at Marilyn J. Miller Elementary in Fort Worth, Texas, stated, “I would recommend the Rosetta Stone English program to other educators because it provides a systematic approach to learning English as a second language in an interactive and academically rigorous way. Additionally, the educator platform allows me to collect data to make instructional decisions to meet my English Learners' diverse needs.”

Brooke concluded, “In this COVID-19 world when our English Learners have often been left behind due to lack of blended programs created specifically for their needs, we are excited to have Rosetta Stone English available to schools and educators to reach their Emergent Bilinguals during this time. With our embedded assessment tool, our program helps educators keep track of and get detailed insight on students’ performance, whether learning is done in the classroom or remotely.”

Educators interested in learning more about Rosetta Stone English can go to www.rosettastone.com/k12/solutions/elementary-english-language.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

“Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.



