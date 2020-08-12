LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels, (https://www.bitangels.network/) one of the largest blockchain investor networks in the world, and its Los Angeles chapter are featuring NFL Super Bowl Champion and Founder at sports emerging tech company VEEPIO, Najee Goode, in its August Virtual Keynote and Company Showcase. Registration for the virtual event, being held August 19th, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, is available at www.bit.ly/inviteaug.

Najee Goode has been a finalist for the Microsoft NFL Honors award, was nominated for the Jacksonville Jaguars “Anything but Ordinary” Player of the Year honor awarded by the NFL and Microsoft Surface and has been a warrior on the field for 8 years as an NFL Inside Linebacker. He received his Super Bowl Championship ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

The Keynote Fireside Chat will focus on Najee Goode’s journey as an active professional athlete and tech entrepreneur. The discussion will include how he has simultaneously built a championship career, set the tone for NFL and professional athletes with his entrepreneurial activities, and how he is successful in managing his time and priorities.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by BitAngels City Co-Leader (along with Peter Pastewka) and serial entrepreneur Bill Inman. Bill has worked with multiple professional sports organizations as an advisor for business strategy and finance including the #1 professional beach volleyball league in the world the AVP as well as innovative professional cricket organization the UKC. Bill Inman is also a blockchain patent holder and has led multiple idea stage companies to multi-millions or billions in revenue. Bill is currently the CEO of the game changing decentralized enterprise AI company Singularity Studio, founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel.

Kristina Bruhahn COO and Co-Founder of CoinGenius (https://www.coingenius.ai/) will provide the blockchain and cryptocurrency news update. CoinGenius is one of the industry’s most trusted sources of information. CoinGenius bridges the gap between Capital Markets and Cryptocurrencies by empowering the community with high quality content, analytics and education.

Additionally, BitAngels will feature multiple exciting blockchain seed stage companies, seeking investment capital, during our Virtual Company Showcase. This month we are featuring the following companies:

VEEPIO - Najee Goode’s company VEEPIO (https://veep.io/) and their content optimization tools have been adopted by the NFL and NFL Alumni mobile apps. VEEPIO CEO Johnathan Ohliger will present the company’s innovative social video monetization and shopping model.

ATHLETA-ED - Hany Syed CEO will present the Athleta-Ed (https://athleta-ed.com/) ed-tech company sport curriculum, educational platform, and sports content engine. The company has partnered with the UCLA Anderson School of Management to deliver innovative sports content and courses to college students.

WISHKNISH - Lisa Gus CEO presents the WishKnish (https://knish.io/) quantum-resistant distributed ledger for interoperable enterprise solutions that has helped multiple sports companies “get on the blockchain” by leveraging a broad, interoperable ecosystem of users, edge devices and virtual assets of their clients.

The event is tailored for blockchain and emerging technology investors who are looking to make investments in cutting edge companies within this space that currently have traction. Company founders and blockchain subject matter experts are also welcome to register for the event. Attendance is limited. Registration is available at www.bit.ly/inviteaug.

About BitAngels - BitAngels is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new blockchain investment opportunities.

Media Contact:

Bill Inman

City Leader

BitAngels Los Angeles















Bill Inman City Leader BitAngels Los Angeles