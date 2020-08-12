MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020. Note: The second quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring restaurants to limit or eliminate in-store dining.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Executive Comments
Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “The quarter has been challenging with the continual changes in state and local dining restrictions. I am proud of how our team has worked to navigate these changes in a quick and responsible manner for our guests and our shareholders. Famous Dave’s stores have been performing well through the numerous changes and have continued to increase our to-go business through strong social media marketing as well as the use of our delivery service providers. We are hopeful that dine-in sales at the Famous Dave’s stores will provide incremental sales as restrictions are lifted and override catering sales which are slowly coming back. Granite City Food & Brewery is a concept that relies much more heavily on dine-in sales and the initial to-go-only restrictions severely hampered sales at these locations. The Granite City brand has seen a significant increase in sales as dine-in restrictions have lifted and we believe that the uptick in sales will continue so long as restrictions continue to ease. In most of the locations in which we operate, we are able to operate at 50% legal capacity. While we have been prudent in managing our cash as the stores reopen, we continue to be concerned about the future direction of the Covid-19 pandemic and will, therefore, continue to manage our cash appropriately. We are very pleased to see the resiliency of Famous Dave’s during this pandemic and that other restaurant groups are looking to team with us based on our recently executed franchise agreements.”
Key Operating Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Restaurant count:
|Franchise-operated
|95
|107
|95
|107
|Company-owned
|50
|29
|50
|29
|Total
|145
|136
|145
|136
|Same store net restaurant sales %:
|Franchise-operated, domestic
|(31.0)
|%
|0.7
|%
|(22.3)
|%
|0.7
|%
|Franchise-operated, international
|(54.4)
|%
|(5.8)
|%
|(37.9)
|%
|(9.4)
|%
|Franchise-operated total
|(31.5)
|%
|0.5
|%
|(22.7)
|%
|0.5
|%
|Company-owned
|(22.9)
|%
|0.6
|%
|(11.5)
|%
|2.6
|%
|Total
|(30.0)
|%
|0.5
|%
|(20.6)
|%
|1.0
|%
|(in thousands, expect per share data)
|System-wide restaurant sales(1)
|$
|66,753
|$
|90,623
|$
|136,666
|$
|173,363
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|$
|(6,252)
|$
|1,040
|$
|7,455
|$
|1,122
|Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2)
|(1,902)
|1,426
|(3,740)
|2,061
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share
|$
|(0.68)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.12
|Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2)
|(0.21)
|0.15
|(0.41)
|0.22
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|(1,070)
|$
|2,446
|$
|(1,527)
|$
|3,477
|(1)
|System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
|(2)
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
Second Quarter 2020 Review
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.1 million, up 28.2% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 18 Granite City restaurants and a Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue restaurant.
On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same-store net sales for our to-go line of business increased 106.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease in of 77.8% in net catering sales and 86.8% in dine-in sales due to federal, state and local mandates prohibiting large group gatherings and in-store dining in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was 0.4 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 3.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores and the decline in same store sales in the second quarter of 2020.
General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019 represented approximately 14.0% and 11.3% of total revenues, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the decrease in sale as a result of COVID-19 as well as the integration of the operations of the 18 Granite City restaurants we acquired in March 2020.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was approximately $6.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of 1.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $3.3 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.
About BBQ Holdings
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of August 12, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is net income attributable to shareholders, plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income, per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.
BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Revenue:
|Restaurant sales, net
|$
|24,306
|$
|16,898
|$
|44,624
|$
|27,212
|Franchise royalty and fee revenue
|1,951
|3,447
|4,475
|6,651
|Franchisee national advertising fund contributions
|242
|471
|524
|880
|Licensing and other revenue
|580
|312
|926
|578
|Total revenue
|27,079
|21,128
|50,549
|35,321
|Costs and expenses:
|Food and beverage costs
|7,717
|5,325
|14,471
|8,685
|Labor and benefits costs
|8,066
|5,819
|15,787
|9,776
|Operating expenses
|8,421
|5,187
|14,662
|8,356
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|1,378
|515
|2,423
|779
|General and administrative expenses
|3,803
|2,377
|6,835
|4,894
|National advertising fund expenses
|242
|471
|524
|880
|Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net
|4,779
|97
|4,952
|504
|Pre-opening expenses
|2
|—
|27
|—
|Gain on disposal of property, net
|(100
|)
|(140
|)
|(577
|)
|(146
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|34,308
|19,651
|59,104
|33,728
|(Loss) income from operations
|(7,229
|)
|1,477
|(8,555
|)
|1,593
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(330
|)
|(288
|)
|(540
|)
|(359
|)
|Interest income
|152
|33
|286
|87
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(689
|)
|—
|13,675
|—
|Total other (expense) income
|(867
|)
|(255
|)
|13,421
|(272
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(8,096
|)
|1,222
|4,866
|1,321
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1,897
|(182
|)
|2,246
|(199
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(6,199
|)
|1,040
|7,112
|1,122
|Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(53
|)
|—
|343
|—
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders
|$
|(6,252
|)
|$
|1,040
|$
|7,455
|$
|1,122
|(Loss) income per common share:
|Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to shareholders
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.12
|Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to shareholders
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|9,138
|9,093
|9,132
|9,089
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|9,138
|9,278
|9,132
|9,191
BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING RESULTS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Food and beverage costs(1)
|31.7
|%
|31.5
|%
|32.4
|%
|31.9
|%
|Labor and benefits costs(1)
|33.2
|%
|34.4
|%
|35.4
|%
|35.9
|%
|Operating expenses(1)
|34.6
|%
|30.7
|%
|32.9
|%
|30.7
|%
|Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3)
|0.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|(0.7)
|%
|1.5
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expenses(2)
|5.1
|%
|2.4
|%
|4.8
|%
|2.2
|%
|General and administrative expenses(2)
|14.0
|%
|11.3
|%
|13.5
|%
|13.9
|%
|(Loss) income from operations(2)
|(26.7)
|%
|7.0
|%
|(16.9)
|%
|4.5
|%
|(1)
|As a percentage of restaurant sales, net
|(2)
|As a percentage of total revenue
|(3)
|Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.
BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|June 28, 2020
|December 29, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,919
|$
|5,325
|Restricted cash
|758
|761
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $137,000 and $132,000, respectively
|4,619
|4,379
|Inventories
|2,596
|1,346
|Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable
|285
|264
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,503
|1,356
|Assets held for sale
|3,911
|2,842
|Total current assets
|33,591
|16,273
|Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|33,645
|19,756
|Other assets:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|66,540
|25,962
|Goodwill
|651
|640
|Intangible assets, net
|10,231
|2,213
|Deferred tax asset, net
|4,061
|6,646
|Other assets
|1,670
|1,591
|$
|150,389
|$
|73,081
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,259
|$
|3,967
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,068
|4,230
|Current portion of long-term debt
|8,854
|616
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|2,341
|2,694
|Other current liabilities
|8,798
|4,975
|Total current liabilities
|32,320
|16,482
|Long-term liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, less current portion
|67,598
|26,957
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|20,037
|6,258
|Other liabilities
|1,300
|1,610
|Total liabilities
|121,255
|51,307
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,282 and 9,272 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively
|93
|93
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,104
|7,856
|Retained earnings
|21,878
|14,423
|Total shareholders’ equity
|30,075
|22,372
|Non-controlling interest
|(941
|)
|(598
|)
|Total equity
|29,134
|21,774
|$
|150,389
|$
|73,081
BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|7,112
|$
|1,122
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,423
|779
|Stock-based compensation
|248
|223
|Net gain on disposal
|(577
|)
|(146
|)
|Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net
|4,710
|469
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(13,675
|)
|—
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,295
|)
|(6
|)
|Other non-cash items
|547
|43
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(240
|)
|(422
|)
|Other assets
|(1,991
|)
|(411
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,292
|321
|Accrued and other liabilities
|964
|481
|Cash flows (used for) provided by operating activities
|(482
|)
|2,453
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from the sale of assets
|—
|6
|Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements
|(2,000
|)
|(1,242
|)
|Payments for acquired restaurants
|(4,952
|)
|(4,265
|)
|Advances on notes receivable
|—
|(150
|)
|Payments received on note receivable
|12
|8
|Cash flows used for investing activities
|(6,940
|)
|(5,643
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|22,058
|—
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(45
|)
|(54
|)
|Payments on long-term debt
|—
|(176
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|22,013
|(230
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|14,591
|(3,420
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|6,086
|12,440
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|20,677
|$
|9,020
BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 28, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|$
|(6,252
|)
|$
|1,040
|7,455
|1,122
|Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs
|4,779
|97
|4,952
|504
|Net gain on disposal of equipment
|(100
|)
|(140
|)
|(577
|)
|(146
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|111
|140
|248
|223
|Acquisition costs
|(13
|)
|357
|(75
|)
|521
|Pre-opening costs
|2
|-
|27
|-
|Severance
|2
|—
|30
|3
|Gain on bargain purchase
|689
|—
|(13,675
|)
|—
|Tax adjustment
|(1,120
|)
|(68
|)
|(2,125
|)
|(166
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|(1,902
|)
|$
|1,426
|$
|(3,740
|)
|$
|2,061
|Basic adjusted net income per common share
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|0.23
|Diluted adjusted net income per common share
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.15
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|0.22
|Weighted average common share outstanding - basic
|9,138
|9,093
|9,132
|9,089
|Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted
|9,138
|9,278
|9,132
|9,191
|Net income
|$
|(6,199
|)
|$
|1,040
|$
|7,112
|$
|1,122
|Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs
|4,779
|97
|4,952
|504
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,378
|515
|2,423
|779
|Interest expense, net
|178
|255
|254
|272
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment
|(100
|)
|(140
|)
|(577
|)
|(146
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|111
|140
|248
|223
|Acquisition costs
|(13
|)
|357
|(75
|)
|521
|Pre-opening costs
|2
|—
|27
|—
|Severance
|2
|—
|30
|3
|Gain on bargain purchase
|689
|—
|(13,675
|)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,897
|)
|182
|(2,246
|)
|199
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,070
|)
|$
|2,446
|$
|(1,527
|)
|$
|3,477
