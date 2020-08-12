LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21+3, the World’s #1 side bet, has received regulatory approval in France, with the 21+3 additional ‘Top 3’ side bet also going live in Switzerland for the first time. Galaxy’s Gavin Wright and distribution partner LGS have quickly placed a number of the blackjack side bets in French and Swiss casinos. “Both France and Switzerland are key markets for 21+3 and Galaxy Gaming. While we have great strength in the UK, our goals are to service customers throughout Europe with great products for their players,” stated Galaxy’s Gavin Wright.

“Growth in Europe will continue to be a focus for Galaxy Gaming. France and Switzerland are just the start. We hope to bring our products to casinos throughout the continent this year and beyond. Our titles continue to do very well in the European iGaming segment, and we feel our products will be received well in land-based casinos as well,” stated Galaxy Gaming CEO Todd Cravens.

