Independence, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence-based developer and owner of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), is under construction with its second neighborhood in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Upon completion, the neighborhood will house 86 apartments, ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Each floor plan in Redwood Cuyahoga Falls West Bath Road will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage. Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

“We’re excited to bring a second neighborhood to the city of Cuyahoga Falls – a thriving community that has embraced the lifestyle that Redwood has to offer,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood.

“We believe our new neighborhood will attract a wide range of residents looking for all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle. Spacious open floor plans provide plenty of space to live, work and play while private entrances and attached garages eliminate the stress of common hallways and elevators in this new age of social distancing.”

The 36.97-acre Redwood Cuyahoga Falls West Bath Road site is nestled just north of Keyser Park on West Bath Road. Redwood’s first neighborhood in Cuyahoga Falls opened in 2012. That neighborhood includes 118 apartments and is located at 1201 Liverpool Street.

Redwood is now pre-leasing apartments in the new neighborhood and anticipates that residents will begin moving in this fall.

Redwood owns and manages more than 12,000 apartment homes in nearly 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

