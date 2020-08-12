Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s world, new methods for success pop up every day, enabling many to make a living doing what they love. Fitness model and entrepreneur Dawson Barrett has been riding this wave as he has reached significant success thanks to his efforts over the last four years.

Dawson Barrett was your typical small-town child growing up in Jonesville, Michigan. Like many, he had a dream to one day make it big and move out of where he grew up. Through his grit, Barrett ended up doing just that after launching his two start-up companies. The first being called Coresthetix, which is a successful athleticwear brand. The other business is called DawsonM Fitness, where he sells PDF fitness programs where people can follow along and achieve the healthy body they desire.



All the recent success Barrett found has come with his fair share of obstacles. The young CEO has had mental battles when it comes to negativity from social media. As Barrett reached higher tiers of success, there were often people who would send negativity his way. These messages took a toll on Barrett until he started putting more value in the positive comments rather than the negative. The hate may have been hard to deal with, but good did end up coming from these experiences, as Barrett has said, “Coping with negativity on social media has also aided me in helping others block out the hate and spread love.” Conquering this battle in his mind, Barrett now teaches others how to get past the same roadblocks he once suffered.



As many become consumed with success, they often become too busy to interact with their fan base; however, this has never been the case for Barrett, as he has always seen the value in building lasting relationships. Often people will message Barrett on Instagram about their weight loss journey and questions they have about his program. While Barrett is a busy man, he still takes the time to respond to every message he can. He understands that each fan following his process has the potential to change their lives forever; they just need a little guidance.



Coming from an unknown town to reaching millions of people through social media, Dawson Barrett has gone from small-town kid to business powerhouse. Helping thousands with his inspirational posts and workout programs, Barrett has continued to grow at rapid speeds due to his authenticity. Radiating this real persona, he’s managed to reach top heights but still stays true to where he came from.



