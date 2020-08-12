FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), please note that in the first bullet under “Recent Highlights”, the date should be June 16, 2020, not June 16, 2010. The corrected release follows:
Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.
“Despite the pandemic, the first half of 2020 was marked by significant progress across all aspects of our business, culminating with our successful initial public offering,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “With key additions to our leadership team and the completion of both our Series D financing and IPO in the past several months, we are well positioned to execute our strategy and advance our pipeline of novel vaccine candidates, led by VAX-24, our 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.”
Recent Highlights
Anticipated Milestones
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the process and timing of anticipated future development of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates, including VAX-24, VAX-XP, VAX-A1 and VAX-PG. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2020, its prospectus dated June 11, 2020 filed with the SEC on June 15, 2020 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)
|$
|18,178
|$
|9,968
|$
|42,493
|$
|22,595
|General and administrative (1)
|3,046
|2,264
|6,327
|3,580
|Total operating expenses
|21,224
|12,232
|48,820
|26,175
|Loss from operations
|(21,224
|)
|(12,232
|)
|(48,820
|)
|(26,175
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest expense
|—
|(11
|)
|(7
|)
|(24
|)
|Interest income
|44
|181
|179
|418
|Grant income
|1,036
|—
|1,365
|—
|Foreign currency transaction losses
|(176
|)
|(53
|)
|(179
|)
|(231
|)
|Change in fair value of the redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche liability
|—
|1,450
|—
|1,676
|Total other income (expense), net
|904
|1,567
|1,358
|1,839
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(20,320
|)
|$
|(10,665
|)
|$
|(47,462
|)
|$
|(24,336
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.72
|)
|$
|(2.90
|)
|$
|(5.99
|)
|$
|(6.62
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|11,803,778
|3,682,897
|7,926,818
|3,677,032
|(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Research and development
|$
|374
|$
|87
|$
|523
|$
|175
|General and administrative
|915
|191
|1,138
|370
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,289
|$
|278
|$
|1,661
|$
|545
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|410,046
|$
|58,976
|Total assets
|416,248
|65,698
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|—
|160,310
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|383,210
|(106,373
|)
