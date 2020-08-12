New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Flavor Enhancers Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5%. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), flavor enhancers are the substances that have no pronounced flavor or taste of their own but which bring out and improve the flavors in the foods to which they are added. The term flavor potentiator has also been used with the same meaning. The most commonly used substances in this category are monosodium L-glutamate (MSG), disodium 5′-inosinate (IMP), and disodium 5′-guanylate (GMP).

The growth of the segment is driven by the expansion of the global beverage industry, an increase in demand for convenience food, changing consumer lifestyle, and an increase in the number of sensory-oriented consumers worldwide. The global flavor enhancers market is expected to witness an upsurge owing to the introduction of new food products with natural ingredients and coloring pigments. Furthermore, technological advancements, growing demand for clean label products, and stringent regulations on synthetic enhancers are influencing manufacturers to incorporate more natural flavors in their offerings. Increasing the use of natural flavor enhancers by the food processing industry is a key factor driving the flavor enhancers market’s growth.

However, factors such as mounting raw material prices and high entry barriers and price pressure on manufacturers due to consolidation affect the industry’s growth. Major trends prevailing in the market are consolidation in the industry, demand for substitutes for artificial flavor enhancers, the emergence of biotech flavor enhancers, and sensory trend.

The global flavor enhancers market is segregated based on type glutamates, acidulants, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides). Based on form, the global flavor enhancers market is segmented in Powder and Liquid & Semi-Liquid. Based on source, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into processed & convenience foods, meat & fish products, beverages, and others (confectionery products, bakery, dairy, and condiments).

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, the glutamates segment was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2019. Asia is the largest producer of glutamates, including MSG, accounting for approximately 93% of the global MSG production capacity. Greater demand, an economic and abundant workforce, and its use in processed foods are the prime reasons behind its significant production in Asia. Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia are the major glutamate manufacturers. China is one of the top manufacturers (66%), the consumer (51%), and exporter (49%) of MSG worldwide. Indonesia is the second-largest (15%) exporter of glutamates. The FDA reported that the Middle East and Africa consumed 4%, Europe 3%, North America 2%, and central and South America 2% MSG.

Among the application segments, processed & convenience foods occupied a significant share of about 38.3% in the flavor enhancers market. Flavor enhancers like lactic acid find extensive application in the processed & convenience food industry as it benefits from regulating microflora in the food and acting as preservatives. It is formed by the natural fermentation process in food products such as pickled vegetables, cheese, and soy sauce.

Among the source segments, the natural segment leis growing at a rapid CAGR of 6.8%. The snowballing health awareness among the population and the rising demand for organic foods and upsurge in the buying power of the population fosters the market growth. Offering unique and tastier flavor enhancers would principally boost the demand in the global natural food flavor enhancers market.

By form, the liquid segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR 6.5% during the analysis period. Factors such as minimized ingredient loss, high consistency and uniformity, specification-oriented superior quality production, and excellent microbiological safety drive the market.

North America occupied a share market share of about 33.5% in 2019 in the flavor enhancers market. Established key market players and continued investments from manufacturers are likely to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The key players in the market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Sensient Technologies, ADM, Novozymes A/S, E.I. Dupont, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd, Innova Flavors, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Senomyx, Inc and Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

In November 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Co. acquired Florida Chemical Company., which is specialized in citrus-based fragrances and flavors. Florida Chemical Co., a subsidiary of Flotek Industries based in Winter Haven. It offers citrus flavor materials and essential oils as well as flavor enhancers for grapefruit and other citruses.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Flavor Enhancers Market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glutamates

Acidulants

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

yeast extracts

Others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Processed & convenience foods

Meat & fish products

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery products

Dairy

others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

