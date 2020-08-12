New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Flavor Enhancers Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5%. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), flavor enhancers are the substances that have no pronounced flavor or taste of their own but which bring out and improve the flavors in the foods to which they are added. The term flavor potentiator has also been used with the same meaning. The most commonly used substances in this category are monosodium L-glutamate (MSG), disodium 5′-inosinate (IMP), and disodium 5′-guanylate (GMP).
The growth of the segment is driven by the expansion of the global beverage industry, an increase in demand for convenience food, changing consumer lifestyle, and an increase in the number of sensory-oriented consumers worldwide. The global flavor enhancers market is expected to witness an upsurge owing to the introduction of new food products with natural ingredients and coloring pigments. Furthermore, technological advancements, growing demand for clean label products, and stringent regulations on synthetic enhancers are influencing manufacturers to incorporate more natural flavors in their offerings. Increasing the use of natural flavor enhancers by the food processing industry is a key factor driving the flavor enhancers market’s growth.
However, factors such as mounting raw material prices and high entry barriers and price pressure on manufacturers due to consolidation affect the industry’s growth. Major trends prevailing in the market are consolidation in the industry, demand for substitutes for artificial flavor enhancers, the emergence of biotech flavor enhancers, and sensory trend.
The global flavor enhancers market is segregated based on type glutamates, acidulants, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides). Based on form, the global flavor enhancers market is segmented in Powder and Liquid & Semi-Liquid. Based on source, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into processed & convenience foods, meat & fish products, beverages, and others (confectionery products, bakery, dairy, and condiments).
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3408
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3408
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Flavor Enhancers Market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flavor-enhancers-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Instant Coffee Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-instant-coffee-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2022
Isoflavones Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isoflavones-market
Krill Oil Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/krill-oil-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: