ACTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $3.3 million versus $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 64%. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2.1 million or ($0.37) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year. The Company’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $10.9 million versus $19.1 million for the comparable period in 2019, a decrease of 43%. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.2 million or ($0.40) per diluted share, versus net income of $1.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.
Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:
"2Q 2020 is the quarter most companies would like to forget --- and get behind them. We certainly are happy to do so.
“While the impact from the Coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) affected the Company’s sales volumes, it did not impact the Company’s ability to perform testing. The Company has had no interruptions to laboratory operations. In response to COVID-19, there are several safety measures the Company implemented to ensure the safety of our employees as well as maintaining our staff and business continuity. One of these measures was to split personnel into two-week shifts, with some personnel paid to stay home to minimize and mitigate any disruption. As a result, we incurred more personnel expenses than we would have otherwise, based on the volume.
“2nd Quarter results were, however, negatively impacted by three factors:
“Had we not had these unusual legal expenses, along with the PPP inclusion in income, our earnings for Q2 would have been almost breakeven. As such, we believe these reported results do not reflect the real underlying strength of our company. We see from previous traumatic experiences in our country that drug use increases during times of intense stress --- and this lockdown surely qualifies in the extreme. We know companies and our clients tell us that they will be more determined than ever to keep drug abusers out of the workplace. Therefore, we believe we are well positioned, especially in our domestic business, as the country opens up and the economy recovers.
“The Company had approximately $6.5 million of working capital, including $3.7 million of cash, as of June 30, 2020.
“The Company has paid 94 consecutive dividends (23 ½ years), even during the financial crisis in 2008. However, as a result of the current pandemic, the dividend was suspended following the first quarter and will remain suspended at this time. We have consistently been committed to paying a dividend and it took a pandemic for us to break our long history of consecutive quarterly dividend payments. We evaluate the dividend each quarter and will continue to do so as we move forward.”
Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.
Neil Lerner, Vice President of Finance
Cautionary Statement for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: From time to time, information provided by Psychemedics may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements contained in this release that are not historical facts (including but not limited to statements concerning earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, dividends, future business, growth opportunities, profitability, pricing, new accounts, customer base, market share, test volume, sales and marketing strategies, market demand for drug testing services in Brazil, U.S. and foreign drug testing laws and regulations, including, without limitation, Brazilian professional driver drug testing requirements, required investments in plant, equipment and people and new test development, the effect of COVID-19 on our business, including its effects on our business, and profitability, and on the well-being and availability of our employees, the continued operation of our testing facilities and loan forgiveness under the PPP program) may be “forward looking” statements. Actual results may differ from those stated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks associated with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the Company’s markets, including its impact on the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees, as well as its risk on the United States and worldwide economies, the timing, scope and effectiveness of further governmental, regulatory, fiscal monetary and public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, compliance by the Company with repayment forgiveness requirements under the PPP, changes in U.S. and foreign government regulations, including but not limited to FDA regulations, changes in Brazilian laws and regulations and proposed laws and regulations and the implementation of such laws and regulations, currency risks, R&D spending, competition (including, without limitation, competition from other companies pursuing the same growth opportunities), the Company’s ability to maintain its reputation and brand image, the ability of the Company to achieve its business plans, cost controls, leveraging of its global operating platform, risks of information technology system failures and data security breaches, the uncertain global economy, the Company’s ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees and independent contractors, including distributors, the Company’s ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, litigation risks, general economic conditions and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With respect to the continued payment of cash dividends, factors include, but are not limited to, all of the factors listed above with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the our business generally, plus cash flows, available surplus, capital expenditure reserves required, debt service obligations, regulatory requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors of the Company may take into account. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|3,314
|$
|9,289
|$
|10,851
|$
|19,111
|Cost of revenues
|3,566
|5,120
|8,375
|10,534
|Gross profit (loss)
|(252
|)
|4,169
|2,476
|8,577
|Operating Expenses:
|General & administrative
|1,853
|1,355
|3,386
|3,270
|Marketing & selling
|856
|1,088
|1,962
|2,217
|Research & development
|345
|400
|676
|820
|Total Operating Expenses
|3,054
|2,843
|6,024
|6,307
|Operating income (loss)
|(3,306
|)
|1,326
|(3,548
|)
|2,270
|Other income (expense), net
|(39
|)
|22
|(112
|)
|48
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(3,345
|)
|1,348
|(3,660
|)
|2,318
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(1,295
|)
|580
|(1,451
|)
|923
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,050
|)
|$
|768
|$
|(2,209
|)
|$
|1,395
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.25
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|-
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.36
Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,672
|$
|7,283
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|of $28 in 2020 and $45 in 2019
|2,560
|3,780
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,496
|1,788
|Income tax receivable
|2,026
|--
|Total Current Assets
|9,754
|12,851
|Fixed assets, net of accumulated amortization and depreciation
|of $15,565 in 2020 and $16,197 in 2019
|10,374
|10,862
|Other assets
|920
|943
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,728
|2,875
|Total Assets
|$
|25,776
|$
|27,531
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|61
|$
|617
|Accrued expenses
|1,649
|3,577
|Current portion of long-term debt
|683
|678
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|890
|963
|Total Current Liabilities
|3,283
|5,835
|Long-term debt
|3,789
|1,951
|Long-term deferred tax liabilities
|476
|550
|Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|4,304
|2,375
|Total Liabilities
|11,852
|10,711
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.005 par value, 873 shares authorized,
|no shares issued or outstanding
|--
|--
|Common stock, $0.005 par value; 50,000 shares authorized
|Shares issued and outstanding: 6,195 in 2020 and 6,185 in 2019
|31
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,564
|32,249
|Accumulated deficit
|(6,956
|)
|(3,754
|)
|Less - Treasury stock, at cost, 668 shares
|(10,082
|)
|(10,082
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,633
|)
|(1,624
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|13,924
|16,820
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|25,776
|$
|27,531
Psychemedics Corporation
