ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS (NYSE: UPS) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable on September 9, 2020 to shareowners of record on August 24, 2020.

For a half century, UPS has kept its dividend stable or increased it, showcasing a hallmark of financial strength and a sustained commitment to shareholder value. In the last two decades alone, UPS has more than quadrupled the dividend.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com UPS Investor Relations 404-828-6059 (option 2) investor@ups.com