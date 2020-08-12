New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Tubes (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948736/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Airway Management Tubes market for the year 2020 and beyond. Airway management tubes (tracheostomy, endotracheal, endobronchial, nasal airway and oral airway tubes) are used for advanced airway management in surgical procedures requiring routine anesthesia as well as the maintenance of imperiled airways.



Surgical procedures vary from cardiovascular, orthopedic, nervous system, digestive system, urinary system, to ear, nose, throat and cancer related operations.Non-surgical procedures include the airway management for patients with acute respiratory failure, inadequate oxygenation and intensive care needs.



Airway management tubes (tracheostomy, endotracheal, endobronchial, nasal airway and oral airway tubes) are widely utilized in operation theatres, emergency departments and intensive care units in order to establish and maintain adequate ventilation for patients. The tubes can each be categorized as disposable and reusable.



The major market driver in the usage of these device is the increase in the number of surgical/non-surgical procedures requiring airway management as well as the increase in chronic respiratory diseases necessitating emergency hospitalization.However, as the effective usage of these devices demands expertise, the lack of skilled professionals in some regions may hamper market growth.



The increasing preference and wide acceptance of supraglottic devices such as the laryngeal mask may also affect the market growth.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Smiths Group plc , Teleflex Inc, Medtronic plc , ConvaTec Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Intersurgical Ltd., Mercury Medical Inc and Others



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



