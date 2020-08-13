New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collaborative Business Models Set to Catalyze Growth in the Global Belt and Chain Drives Market, 2020–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948446/?utm_source=GNW





While improvements in belt design and the use of lubrication for chains has improved the life of these products, improper use of these drives and the absence of regular maintenance impact their longevity and increase their rate of replacement.Globally, with the exception of some countries in Asia Pacific (APAC), a lack of investor confidence has delayed new projects in various end-user industries. Unlike other systems used in industry settings, growth in the belt and chain drives industry is limited due to fewer opportunities for value addition and technological development. With some markets being impacted heavily by the slowdown, its effects are also being felt in related industries. However, there is a sense of optimism that the present scenario will gradually ease out during the forecast period as companies are always looking to incorporate newer methods to help address efficiency issues. There is a need to work with multiple vendors along the value chain as suppliers have the ability to navigate through different on price points. The present scenario has meant that vendors and financial institutions supporting some of these industries are unable to inject capital required for growth. Developments in IIoT and Big Data are becoming vital and require that end users adopt these technologies to improve their market share. However, it must be remembered that there are several factors such as technology and investments among others that need to be understood before estimating market revenue. APAC is a major market but given the far-reaching effects of COVID-19, growth in several regions are likely to be impacted. While the impact will vary across regions, the pandemic is expected to affect most regions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001