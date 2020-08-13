



TELESTE CORPORATION HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 13 AUGUST 2020 AT 8:30



TELESTE CORPORATION HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2020



NET SALES AND RESULT DECREASED DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND THE TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION OF ACCESS NETWORKS, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED

The income statement figures presented in this half year financial report only include continuing operations, except where otherwise noted. The figures in the statement of financial position and the cash flow statement include both continuing and discontinued operations.



April-June 2020, continuing operations

- Net sales amounted to EUR 33.5 (42.3) million, a decrease of 20.7%

- Adjusted operating result stood at EUR 0.1 (2.3) million, a decrease of 93.5%

- Operating result amounted to EUR -0.4 (2.3) million, a decrease of 117.9%

- Earnings per share were EUR -0.05 (0.07), a decrease of 176.1%

- Earnings per share including discontinued operations amounted to EUR -0.11 (0.08)

- Cash flow from operations, including discontinued operations, was EUR 11.1 (-3.2) million

- Orders received totalled EUR 30.0 (43.1) million, a decrease of 30.3%

- Order backlog at period-end totalled EUR 79.0 (76.2) million, an increase of 3.7%



January-June 2020, continuing operations

- Net sales amounted to EUR 70.1 (83.5) million, a decrease of 16.1%

- Adjusted operating result stood at EUR 1.6 (4.0) million, a decrease of 60.7%

- Operating result amounted to EUR 1.0 (-3.3) million, with the figure for the comparison period including losses and a provision totalling EUR 7.3 million arising from a crime against a foreign subsidiary

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.01 (-0.25)

- Earnings per share including discontinued operations amounted to EUR -0.18 (-0.27)

- Cash flow from operations, including discontinued operations, was EUR 11.2 (-4.1) million

- Orders received totalled EUR 75.9 (88.8) million, a decrease of 14.5%



Outlook for 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries in Teleste's main market area have imposed strict and extensive restrictions on the daily functioning of society. At present, it is extremely difficult to estimate the extent of the negative impact of the pandemic on Teleste's net sales and operating result for the financial period 2020. We estimate the company’s comparable net sales and comparable adjusted operating result of continuing operations for 2020 will remain below the 2019 level.



Comments by CEO Jukka Rinnevaara:

“Teleste's second quarter was affected particularly by the COVID-19 pandemic and the technological transformation of access networks, which led to a substantial year-on-year decline in the orders received, net sales and operating result of the Group's continuing operations. The order backlog and cash flow increased year-on-year.

The negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Teleste's operations continued in the second quarter. In response to the measures imposed by the authorities in various countries, operators restricted or suspended their broadband network construction, while certain customers in passenger information solutions were forced to close down their factories and delay projects. The effects of the pandemic on Teleste's supply chain and component availability have been limited. Our personnel and our in-house production activities have remained operational. The gradual lifting of restrictions on movement began in our target markets and the operations of our customers were partially normalised in June. The pandemic situation remains difficult in certain markets, such as the USA.

The overall impact of the pandemic on Teleste's business is still extremely difficult to estimate due to the uncertainty related to the development of the pandemic and its potential second wave. We have carried out measures to achieve cost savings as well as ensure our delivery capacity and liquidity. We began adjusting our subcontracting in production and initiated temporary layoffs and other cost saving measures. The adjustment measures will continue to the extent necessitated by the pandemic and the market situation. Our personnel have demonstrated a high degree of flexibility with regard to the cost savings and new operating methods, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them. Teleste's highest priorities are to ensure the safety of employees and ensure the continuity of business to serve its customers. We aim to return to normal working methods, while applying effective new operating models, as soon as the pandemic allows.

Orders received by Video and Broadband Solutions decreased in the second quarter in access network products as well as video security and information solutions. The decline in orders was due to restrictions on the activities of operators and train manufacturers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Operators delayed network upgrades due to the pandemic as well as the ongoing technological transformation. The order backlog increased slightly year-on-year. Approximately 48% of the order backlog is associated with deliveries scheduled for this year, but the deliveries may be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales decreased year-on-year in access network products due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as customers prepared for the deployment of distributed access architecture. As the net sales of HFC products declined, we reduced personnel and implemented cost savings in production. The decline in the demand for access network products affects the entire industry and we estimate that we have maintained our market share during the pandemic and the technological transformation of access architecture. New distributed access architecture products are currently being tested together with customers in Europe and the USA, but the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the testing process. Net sales also decreased year-on-year in video security and information solutions, particularly due to restrictions on customers' business operations caused by the pandemic. The Video and Broadband Solutions business area's operating result decreased year-on-year due to the lower net sales.

The net sales of continuing operations in the Network Services business area declined in England, where the focus was on high-added-value services, with lower-margin project services being scaled back. Profitability was at a good level thanks to these changes, but the operating result declined slightly compared to the good result achieved in the reference period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operator customers began to restrict installation work on their networks in Switzerland, England and Finland in March. The restrictions continued during the second quarter but began to be lifted gradually. However, the financial effects were not significant during the second quarter.

As we announced in May, Teleste will focus on technology businesses and supporting higher added value services. Consequently, the Group has decided to divest its services business in Germany and classifies the services business of the Germany-based Cableway companies in accordance with IFRS 5 (“Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations”). The aim is to find a solution regarding the operation of the Germany-based Cableway companies in the near future.”

In accordance with the release issued on 14 May 2020, the services business of the Germany-based Cableway companies has been classified as an asset held for sale pursuant to IFRS 5 (“Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations”) and the business is reported in accordance with the standard as a discontinued operation starting from the first quarter. The business in question was previously reported under the Network Services business area.



Group Operations April-June 2020, continuing operations

Key figures 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 Change, % Net sales, EUR million 33.5 42.3 -20.7% Adjusted EBIT, EUR million 1) 0.1 2.3 -93.5% Adjusted EBIT, % 1) 0.4% 5.3% EBIT, EUR million -0.4 2.3 -117.9% EBIT, % -1.2% 5.3% Result for the period, EUR million 2) -2.0 1.4 -239.1% Earnings per share, EUR -0.05 0.07 -176.1% Earnings per share, EUR 2) -0.11 0.08 -235.4% Cash flow from operations, EUR million 2) 11.1 -3.2 Orders received, EUR million 30.0 43.1 -30.3%

1) An alternative performance measure defined in the tables section of the report.

2) Including discontinued operations

Orders received by the Group in the second quarter totalled EUR 30.0 (43.1) million, a decrease of 30.3% on the reference period last year. Orders received decreased in Video and Broadband Solutions and in Network Services. The order backlog increased by 3.7% on the reference period to EUR 79.0 (76.2) million. Net sales decreased by 20.7% to EUR 33.5 (42.3) million. The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the decline in net sales in both business areas, while the technological transformation of distributed access architecture was also a factor in the lower net sales of Video and Broadband Solutions.

Expenses for material and manufacturing services amounted to EUR 17.2 (21.2) million, a decrease of 18.9%. Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 11.2 (12.1) million, down by 7.6%. Depreciation and amortisation amounted to EUR 1.7 (1.6) million, an increase of 3.6%. Other operating expenses decreased by 22.8% to EUR 4.3 (5.6) million. Personnel expenses and other operating expenses were reduced by adaptation measures aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjusted operating result was EUR 0.1 (2.3) million, representing 0.4% (5.3%) of net sales. Restructuring costs totalling EUR 0.6 million associated with the reduction in HFC product manufacturing capacity and the discontinuation of field services in Belgium have been eliminated from the adjusted operating result. The adjustment item was not allocated to the business areas. The operating result was EUR -0.4 (2.3) million. Net financial expenses were EUR 0.6 (0.5) million. The result for the period for continuing operations was EUR -1.0 (1.3) million and earnings per share were EUR -0.05 (0.07).

Cash flow from operations, including discontinued operations, was EUR 11.1 (-3.2) million. Cash flow from operations increased due to the release of working capital. Net working capital declined due to a decrease in advance payments invoiced for project deliveries and lower trade receivables. The Group also improved its liquidity by delaying the payment of taxes and employer contributions as well as taking advantage of the other COVID-19 relief offered by the authorities. These had a combined effect of EUR 3.3 million on cash flow in the second quarter. Approximately half of the received benefit reduces cash flow during the remainder of the year, while the rest will reduce cash flow in 2021.



Group Operations, January-June 2020, continuing operations

Key figures 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change, % 1-12/2019 Net sales, EUR million 70.1 83.5 -16.1% 165.3 Adjusted EBIT, EUR million 1) 1.6 4.0 -60.7% 8.8 Adjusted EBIT, % 1) 2.2% 4.8% 5.3% EBIT, EUR million 1.0 -3.3 1.9 EBIT, % 1.5% -4.0% 1.1% Result for the period, EUR million 2) -3.4 -5.0 -1.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.01 -0.25 -0.02 Earnings per share, EUR 2) -0.18 -0.27 -0.07 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 2) 11.2 -4.1 4.1 Net gearing, % 2) 25.4% 36.5% 34.1% Equity ratio, % 2) 48.4% 47.7% 49.5% Orders received, EUR million 75.9 88.8 -14.5% 167.5 Order backlog, EUR million 79.0 76.2 3.7% 73.2 Personnel at period-end 849 915 -7.2% 867

1) An alternative performance measure defined in the tables section of the report.

2) Including discontinued operations

Orders received by the Group decreased by 14.5% to EUR 75.9 (88.8) million. Orders received decreased in Video and Broadband Solutions. Net sales decreased by 16.1% and amounted to EUR 70.1 (83.5) million. Net sales decreased in both business areas.

Expenses for material and manufacturing services decreased by 18.3% to EUR 34.7 (42.4) million. Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 22.8 (23.5) million, down by 3.0%. Depreciation and amortisation amounted to EUR 3.4 (3.3) million, an increase of 1.2%. Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 9.2 (18.7) million. Personnel expenses and other operating expenses were reduced by adaptation measures aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other operating expenses in the comparison period included a provision totalling EUR 7.3 million recognised in relation to the loss of assets due to a crime committed against a foreign subsidiary and the handling of the case. This amount was eliminated from the adjusted operating result. The adjusted operating result was EUR 1.6 (4.0) million, down by 60.7%. The adjusted operating result represented 2.2% (4.8%) of net sales. Restructuring costs totalling EUR 0.6 million associated with the reduction in HFC product manufacturing capacity and the discontinuation of field services in Belgium have been eliminated from the adjusted operating result. The adjustment item was not allocated to the business areas. The operating result was EUR 1.0 (-3.3) million, or 1.5% (-4.0%) of net sales. Net financial expenses were EUR 0.3 (0.2) million and the Group's direct taxes amounted to EUR 0.5 (1.0) million. The result for the period for continuing operations was EUR 0.2 (-4.5) million. Earnings per share were EUR -0.18 (-0.27).

Cash flow from operations, including discontinued operations, was EUR 11.2 (-4.1) million. Cash flow from operations increased due to the release of working capital. Net working capital declined due to a decrease in advance payments invoiced for project deliveries and lower trade receivables. The Group also improved its liquidity by delaying the payment of taxes and employer contributions as well as taking advantage of the other COVID-19 relief offered by the authorities. These had a combined effect of EUR 3.3 million on cash flow. Approximately half of the received benefit reduces cash flow during the remainder of the year, while the rest will reduce cash flow in 2021.



Video and Broadband Solutions April-June 2020

Key figures (EUR 1,000) 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 Change, % Orders received 24,978 36,094 -30.8% Net sales 28,462 35,291 -19.4% EBIT -191 1,569 -112.2% EBIT, % -0.7% 4.4%

Orders received in the second quarter totalled EUR 25.0 (36.1) million, a decrease of 30.8% year-on-year. Orders received decreased both in access network products and in video security and information solutions. Order volumes were affected by operators' expectations regarding the transition to distributed access architecture technology as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The order backlog totalled EUR 79.0 (76.2) million, an increase of 3.7%. Net sales decreased by 19.4% to EUR 28.5 (35.3) million. Net sales decreased both in access network products and in video security and information solutions. Some customers had to delay projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EBIT decreased by 112.2% to EUR -0.2 (1.6) million, representing -0.7% (4.4%) of net sales. The decrease in EBIT was attributable to net sales being lower than in the reference period.

R&D expenses in the business area amounted to EUR 2.7 (3.2) million, representing 9.6% (9.1%) of net sales. Product development projects were focused on distributed access architecture (including solutions designed for the US market), situational awareness and video security solutions, passenger information systems and customer-specific projects. Capitalised R&D expenses amounted to EUR 0.9 (1.0) million. Depreciation on capitalised R&D expenses was EUR 0.7 (0.6) million.



Video and Broadband Solutions January-June 2020

Key figures (EUR 1,000) 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change, % 1-12/2019 Orders received 65,476 75,784 -13.6% 143,455 Net sales 59,665 70,568 -15.5% 141,351 EBIT 1,017 3,777 -73.1% 8,056 EBIT, % 1.7% 5.4% 5.7%

Orders received totalled EUR 65.5 (75.8) million, a decrease of 13.6% on the reference period. Orders received decreased in access network products as well as video security and information systems. Net sales decreased by 15.5% to EUR 59.7 (70.6) million. Net sales decreased mainly in access network products. EBIT decreased by 73.1% to EUR 1.0 (3.8) million. EBIT represented 1.7% (5.4%) of net sales. The decrease in EBIT was attributable to net sales being lower than in the reference period.

R&D expenses amounted to EUR 5.9 (6.2) million, representing 10.0% (8.7%) of net sales. Product development projects were focused on distributed access architecture (including solutions designed for the US market), situational awareness and video security solutions, passenger information systems and customer-specific projects. Capitalised R&D expenses amounted to EUR 2.1 (2.0) million. Depreciation on capitalised R&D expenses was EUR 1.4 (1.2) million.



Network Services, April-June 2020, continuing operations

Teleste has revised its strategy, according to which the company will focus on technology business operations and the services of higher added value supporting them. In accordance with the new strategy, Teleste will divest its extensive cable network field service operations in Germany to focus on higher-added-value services in the future. The services business of the Germany-based Cableway companies has been classified as an asset held for sale pursuant to IFRS 5 (“Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations”) and Teleste reports the business as a discontinued operation in accordance with the standard. The business classified as an asset held for sale has not been reported under the figures of the Network Services business area as of the beginning of the first quarter. Teleste will continue its higher-added-value services business in the UK, Switzerland, Finland, Poland and Belgium.

Key figures (EUR 1,000) 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 Change, % Orders received 5,054 6,994 -27.7% Net sales 5,054 6,994 -27.7% EBIT 337 684 -50.7% EBIT, % 6.7% 9.8%

In continuing operations, orders received and net sales decreased by 27.7% and amounted to EUR 5.1 (7.0) million. Net sales declined due to the restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in England, where the focus was on high-added-value design services and the scaling down of lower-margin project services. EBIT decreased by 50.7% to EUR 0.3 (0.7) million, representing 6.7% (9.8%) of net sales. The decrease in EBIT was attributable to net sales being lower than in the reference period as well as restructuring measures implemented in Belgium. The restructuring costs in Belgium have been eliminated from adjusted EBIT only at the Group level.



Network Services January-June 2020, continuing operations

Key figures (EUR 1,000) 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change, % 1-12/2019 Orders received 10,413 12,972 -19.7% 23,996 Net sales 10,413 12,972 -19.7% 23,996 EBIT 553 217 154.4% 776 EBIT, % 5.3% 1.7% 3.2%

In continuing operations, orders received and net sales decreased by 19.7% year-on-year, amounting to EUR 10.4 (13.0) million. Net sales declined due to the restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in England, where the focus was on high-added-value design services and the scaling down of lower-margin project services. EBIT was EUR 0.6 (0.2) million. EBIT grew in England, where the focus was on high-added-value design services. The restructuring costs in Belgium have been eliminated from adjusted EBIT only at the Group level.



Discontinued operations

The result for the period of the operations classified as an asset held for sale pursuant to IFRS 5 (“Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations”) was EUR -1.0 (0.1) million in the second quarter. The result for the period January-June was EUR -3.6 (-0.5) million. The net assets of the business classified as an asset held for sale on the consolidated balance sheet amounted to EUR 10.7 million as at 30 June 2020. The valuation of the business classified as an asset held for sale will be assessed on the basis of different options aimed at divestment. By divesting its Germany-based services business operations, Teleste seeks to safeguard its financial position and its ability to invest in technology and services business growth areas.



Personnel and organisation January-June 2020

The Group's continuing operations employed an average of 856 (899) people during the review period. Of these, 660 (680) were employed by Video and Broadband Solutions and 197 (219) by Network Services. At the end of the review period, the Group's continuing operations employed 849 (915) people, of whom 46% (46%) worked abroad. Approximately 3% of the Group's employees were working outside Europe.

Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 22.8 (23.5) million.



Investments and product development in January-June 2020, including discontinued operations

Investments by the Group totalled EUR 4.3 (5.1) million, representing 4.1% (4.3%) of net sales. Investments in product development amounted to EUR 2.1 (2.0) million and other investments to EUR 2.2 (3.1) million.

Product development projects were focused on distributed access architecture (including solutions designed for the US market), situational awareness and video security solutions, passenger information systems and customer-specific projects.



Financing and capital structure January-June 2020, including discontinued operations

Cash flow from operations was EUR 11.2 (-4.1) million. Cash flow from operations increased due to the release of working capital. Net working capital declined due to a decrease in advance payments invoiced for project deliveries and lower trade receivables. The Group also improved its liquidity by delaying the payment of taxes and employer contributions as well as taking advantage of the other COVID-19 relief offered by the authorities. These had a combined effect of EUR 3.3 million on cash flow during the period. Approximately half of the received benefit reduces cash flow during the remainder of the year, while the rest will reduce cash flow in 2021.

Teleste Corporation has credit and loan facilities with a combined total value of EUR 50.0 million. The EUR 20.0 million credit facility will run until the end of August 2021 and includes a one-year extension option. The five-year loan facility of EUR 30.0 million will mature in August 2022. The loan is repaid in annual instalments of EUR 3.0 million. The remaining loan principal amounted to EUR 24.0 million on 30 June 2020. At the end of the period under review, the amount of unused binding credit facilities was EUR 20.0 (20.0) million.

At period-end, the Group's interest-bearing debt stood at EUR 32.1 (31.9) million. The Group's equity ratio was 48.4% (47.7%) and net gearing ratio 25.4% (36.5%).



Key risks faced by the business areas

Teleste is a technology and services company whose current business areas are Video and Broadband Solutions and Network Services. Europe is the main market and business area, but the company aims to expand its business, particularly in North America. Teleste's customers include cable operators, public transport operators, train manufacturers and specified organisations in the public sector.

In Video and Broadband Solutions, customer-specific and integrated deliveries of solutions create favourable conditions for growth. On the other hand, the allocation of resources to the deliveries and the technical implementation are demanding tasks, which is why there are also risks involved. Our operator customers' network investments vary according to the development of technology, customers' need to upgrade and their financial structure. End-to-end deliveries of video security and information solution systems may be large in size, setting high demands for the project quotation calculation and management and, consequently, involving risks. Increased competition created by the new service providers may undermine the cable operators' ability to invest. Correct technological choices, product development and their timing are vital to our success. Various technologies are used in our products and solutions, and the intellectual property rights associated with the application of these technologies can be interpreted in different ways by different parties. Such difficulties of interpretation may lead to costly investigations or court proceedings. Customers have very demanding requirements for the performance of products, their durability in challenging conditions and their compatibility with other components of integrated systems. Regardless of careful planning and quality assurance, complex products may fail in the customer's network and lead to expensive repair obligations. The consequences of natural phenomena and global disruptions, such as an epidemic, or accidents, such as a fire, may reduce the availability of components in the order-delivery chain of the electronics industry or suspend our own manufacturing operations. Customs levies imposed by major powers in the world economy and other trade war measures may have a negative effect on component supply chains and, in particular, the profitability of products exported to the United States. Many competitors in the business area come from the United States, which is why the exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar has an effect on our competitiveness. In particular, the development of the exchange rates of the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi against the euro influences our product costs and result. The company hedges against short-term currency exposure by means of forward exchange contracts. Future treaties between the UK and the European Union could make deliveries to English customers more difficult.

The net sales of Network Services come mainly from a small number of large European customers. Therefore, a significant change in the demand for our services by any one of them is reflected in the actual deliveries and profitability. The improvement of customer satisfaction and productivity requires efficient service process management, as well as innovative process, product and logistics solutions to ensure the quality and cost-efficiency of services. The smooth functioning of cable networks requires efficient technical management of the networks and suitable equipment solutions in accordance with contractual obligations. This, in turn, requires continuous development of the skills and knowledge of our personnel and subcontractors. In addition, the sufficiency and usage rates of our personnel and subcontractor network influence the company's delivery capacity and profitability. Subcontractors' costs may increase faster than it is possible for Teleste to increase the prices of its services to its own customers. In larger projects with overall responsibility, tender calculation and project management are complex tasks that involve risks. Severe weather conditions may affect our ability to deliver services. The divestment of the Cableway business involves risks that could, should they materialise, lead to impairment of the assets related to the business and significant losses.

Teleste's strategy involves risks and uncertainties: new business opportunities may fail to be identified or successfully used. The business areas must take into account market movements, such as consolidations among our customers and competitors. Periods of technological transformation, such as operators migrating to distributed access architecture, may significantly change the competitive positions of the current suppliers and attract new competitors to the market. Intensified competition may decrease the prices of products and solutions faster than we are able to reduce our products' manufacturing and delivery costs.

Various information systems are critical to the development, manufacture and supply of products to our customers. The maintenance of information systems and deployment of new systems involve risks that may affect our ability to deliver products and services. Information systems are also exposed to external threats and we strive to protect ourselves from these threats through technical solutions and by increasing the security competence of our personnel. Teleste Group may also be targeted by illegal activities and fraud attempts that could have a significant effect on the financial result. The Group strives to minimise these risks by continuing to develop good governance practices and increasing the security competence of its personnel. Recruiting and maintaining skilled personnel requires encouragement, development and recruitment efforts, which can fail.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents risks to Teleste's supply chain, the company's own operating capacity, the operating capacity of customers and the demand for Teleste's products and services. Thus far, in response to the restrictive measures imposed by the authorities in various countries, operators have reduced or suspended their broadband network construction, while certain customers in passenger information solutions have been forced to close down their factories and delay projects. The effects of the pandemic on Teleste's supply chain and component availability have been limited. Our personnel and our in-house production activities have remained operational. The company initiated measures in the first quarter to ensure its liquidity and financial position. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on net sales and operating result in the second quarter. If the restrictions on movement in society imposed by the authorities in various countries were to remain in effect or be reintroduced, we expect that the negative impact on Teleste's net sales for the remainder of the year would be significant.

The Board of Directors annually reviews essential business risks and their management. Risk management constitutes an integral part of the strategic and operational activities of the business areas. Risks are reported to the Audit Committee on a regular basis.

In the period under review, no such legal proceedings or judicial procedures were pending that would have had any essential significance for the Group operation.



Group structure

The parent company has a branch office in the Netherlands and subsidiaries in 14 countries outside Finland.



Shares and changes in share capital

On 30 June 2020, Tianta Oy was the largest single shareholder with a holding of 23.3%.

In the period under review, the lowest price of the company's share was EUR 3.51 (5.26) and the highest price was EUR 5.78 (6.80). The closing price on 30 June 2020 stood at EUR 4.36 (5.90). According to Euroclear Finland Ltd, the number of shareholders at the end of the period under review was 5,580 (5,544). Foreign and nominee-registered holdings accounted for 5.3% (6.5%) of the share capital. The value of Teleste shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from 1 January to 30 June 2020 was EUR 6.1 (5.7) million. In the period under review, 1.3 (1.0) million Teleste shares were traded on the stock exchange.

On 22 April 2020, Teleste Corporation's Board of Directors decided on a directed share issue without consideration, relating to the reward payment for the performance period 2017-2019 of Teleste Group's share-based incentive plan 2015. In the share issue, 22,402 Teleste Corporation shares held by the company were conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

At the end of June, the Group held 776,419 (798,821) of its own shares, all held by the parent company Teleste Corporation. At the end of the review period, the Group's holding of the total number of shares amounted to 4.1% (4.2%).

On 30 June 2020, the company's registered share capital stood at EUR 6,966,932.80, divided into 18,985,588 shares.

Valid authorisations at the end of the review period:

- The Board of Directors may acquire 1,200,000 own shares of the company otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders with unrestricted equity through trading on the regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price of the time of the purchase.

- The Board of Directors may decide on issuing new shares and/or transferring the company's own shares held by the company, so that the maximum total number of shares issued and/or transferred is 2,000,000.

- The total number of new shares to subscribe for under the special rights granted by the company and own shares held by the company to be transferred may not exceed 1,000,000 shares, which number is included in the above maximum number concerning new shares and the Group's own shares held by the company.

- These authorisations are valid until 21 October 2021.



Decisions by the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Teleste Corporation held on 22 April 2020 adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 2019. The AGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, on the distribution of a maximum of EUR 0.10 per share as dividend from the retained earnings and/or as repayment of capital from the fund for invested unrestricted equity in one or more instalments. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the next AGM. The company will announce each Board resolution on the distribution of funds separately and confirm the relevant record and payment dates in such announcements.

The AGM decided that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members. The annual remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors were resolved on as follows: EUR 66,000 per year for the chairman and EUR 33,000 per year for each member. The annual remuneration of the Board member who acts as the chairman of the Audit Committee shall be EUR 49,000 per year. Of the annual remuneration to be paid to the Board members, 40% of the total gross remuneration amount will be used to purchase Teleste Corporation's shares for the Board members through trading on a regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and the rest will be paid in cash. In addition, EUR 400 per meeting shall be paid to the members of the Board of Directors' Audit Committee as a meeting fee. However, a separate meeting fee shall not be paid to the chairman of the Audit Committee.

Jussi Himanen, Vesa Korpimies, Mirel Leino, Timo Luukkainen, Heikki Mäkijärvi and Kai Telanne were elected as members of Teleste Corporation's Board of Directors.

In its organisational meeting held after the AGM on 22 April 2020, the Board of Directors elected Timo Luukkainen as its Chairman. Mirel Leino was elected chair of the Audit Committee, with Jussi Himanen and Vesa Korpimies as members.

The AGM decided to choose one auditor for Teleste Corporation. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was chosen as the company's auditor. The auditor has appointed Petri Kettunen, APA, as the auditor in charge.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the purchase of the company's own shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors may acquire 1,200,000 own shares of the company otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders with unrestricted equity through trading on the regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price of the time of the purchase.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or transferring the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, in accordance with the Board's proposal. The new shares may be issued and the company's own shares held by the company may be conveyed either against payment or for free. New shares may be issued and the company's own shares held by the company may be conveyed to the company's shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company, or by waiving the shareholder's pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so. The new shares may also be issued in a free share issue to the company itself.

Under the authorisation, the Board of Directors has the right to decide on issuances of new shares and/or transferring the company's own shares held by the company, so that the maximum total number of shares issued and/or transferred is 2,000,000. The total number of new shares to subscribe for under the special rights granted by the company and own shares held by the company to be transferred may not exceed 1,000,000 shares, which number is included in the above maximum number concerning new shares and the Group's own shares held by the company. The authorisations are valid for eighteen (18) months from the resolution of the AGM. The authorisations override any previous authorisations to decide on issuances of new shares and on granting stock option rights or other special rights entitling to shares.

The authorisations are valid for eighteen (18) months from the

resolution of the AGM. The authorisations override any previous authorisations to decide on issuances of new shares and on granting stock option rights or other special rights entitling to shares.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to establish a shareholders' nomination board that prepares matters concerning the appointment and remuneration of the Board of Directors. Further, the AGM adopted the charter of the nomination board according to the proposal of the Board of Directors. The AGM also approved the proposal by the Board of Directors for the remuneration policy of the governing bodies of the company.



Events after the end of the review period

To strengthen its financing reserve, Teleste Corporation signed a new financing agreement regarding the withdrawal of a loan of EUR 6.0 million. The loan has a maturity of 4 years and it will be repaid in fixed instalments in six-month intervals.



Operating environment in 2020

The business objective of Video and Broadband Solutions is to maintain its strong market position in Europe and to strengthen this market position particularly in North America.

The demand for broadband services by cable operators continues to grow. Household broadband traffic is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 30–40% in the next few years. Broadband traffic has increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the growth of remote work and remote education and the higher consumption of streaming services. It is possible that part of the growth created by the pandemic will remain a permanent phenomenon, which could accelerate network investments when the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic are lifted. European cable operators have been able to competitively respond to the increasing demand by investing in DOCSIS 3.1 standard-compliant 1.2 GHz frequency range network upgrades during the past few years. Investments in expansion of the traditional HFC network infrastructure frequency range continue, but with a lower volume. Operators are already planning investment in next-generation distributed access architecture network solutions. For years now, the cable industry, including Teleste, has been preparing for the next technology wave with which investment in cable network infrastructure can be competitively continued also in the years to come. Teleste will continue to invest in the development of expertise and new technology as well as customer projects. Operators' investments in distributed access architecture have been delayed compared with previous schedule estimates and the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cause further delays, with field testing by operators having to be postponed to the second half of 2020. We estimate that operators' distributed access architecture deployment projects will commence at the beginning of 2021. The transformation to distributed architecture provides Teleste with growth opportunities, but it also involves risks. Growth is enabled by the increased value of access network optical products as well as the possibility to use the technological transformation to expand business into the North American markets. Achieving interoperability with the cable network central systems is the most significant risk. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to predict the development of the full-year net sales of access network products in 2020, but the slowing down of operators' network upgrades during the pandemic will continue to have a negative effect on net sales in the third and fourth quarters.

Ensuring safety in city environments, the increase of public transport services and the increasing popularity of smart digital systems for a smoother life provide a foundation for growing business in the coming years. Public transport operators and other authorities must ensure smooth operation of services and infrastructure as well as the safety of people. Public transport information systems are continuously developing to be increasingly smart and real-time. Video security solutions are becoming increasingly smart, including pattern recognition and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, a need is arising in the market for comprehensive situational awareness systems that include management of other sensor-level data flows in addition to video image and automate operating processes in exceptional situations. In particular, the market growth of public transport information systems will be slowed down in the near future by the reduction in the use of public transport caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as delays in investments and projects. Market is expected to decrease in 2021, with a subsequent return to growth expected in 2021. Ensuring competitiveness requires Teleste to continuously make R&D investments in new intelligent solutions. In addition, it is necessary to improve the productivity and cost-efficiency of business. Teleste's market share in public transport information systems is expected to continue to grow in 2020. Characteristic for the business, a considerable proportion of deliveries will be distributed over several years. The COVID-19 pandemic will delay several projects and deliveries in 2020. For this reason, we estimate that the net sales of video security and information solutions in 2020 will be approximately on par with the previous year, with a substantial proportion of net sales taking place in the second half of the year. However, this estimate involves uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

In the Network Services business area, operators' network investments are expected to also increase the demand for services in the long term. Teleste's aim is to focus on high-added-value services and increase the operational efficiency of the services business. In line with the new strategy, the company will divest its extensive field service operations in Germany. The services business in Germany has been classified as an asset held for sale and the company reports it as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. In our continuing services business operations, we see growth opportunities particularly in network design services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operator customers began to restrict upgrades on their networks starting from March. These restrictions continued in the second quarter but began to be gradually relaxed. Estimating the net sales for the remainder of the year involves uncertainty depending on the development of the pandemic.



Outlook for 2020

On 27 March, Teleste withdrew the financial guidance for 2020 previously issued by the company in connection with the financial statement release.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries in Teleste's main market area have imposed strict and extensive restrictions on the daily functioning of society. At present, it is extremely difficult to estimate the extent of the negative impact of the pandemic on Teleste's net sales and operating result for the financial period 2020. We estimate the company’s comparable net sales and comparable adjusted operating result of continuing operations for 2020 will remain below the 2019 level.



12 August 2020



Teleste Corporation Jukka Rinnevaara

Board of Directors President and CEO







This half year financial report has been compiled in compliance with IAS 34, as it is accepted within EU, using the recognition and valuation principles with those used in the Annual Report. Teleste has prepared this report applying the same accounting principles, as those described in detail in the consolidated financial statements except for the adoption of new standards and amendments effective as of January 1, 2020. The data stated in this report is unaudited.







STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (tEUR) 4-6/2020 4-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 Continued operations Net Sales Change in inventories of finished goods 33,516 42,285 -20.7 % 165,348 Other operating income 504 540 -6.7 % 2,210 Materials and services -17,222 -21,232 -18.9 % -83,340 Personnel expenses -11,155 -12,077 -7.6 % -46,049 Depreciation -1,707 -1,648 3.6 % -6,747 Other operating expenses -4,339 -5,617 -22.8 % -29,532 Operating profit -404 2,251 -117.9 % 1,890 Financial income 88 62 41.5 % 1,036 Financial expenses -692 -535 29.3 % -1,268 Profit after financial items -1,007 1,778 -156.6 % 1,658 Profit before taxes -1,007 1,778 -156.6 % 1,658 Taxes 11 -473 -102.4 % -1,987 Net profit of continued operations -995 1,305 -176.2 % -328 Discontinued operations Net profit of discontinued operations -984 118 -935.2 % -1,324 Net profit -1,979 1,423 -239.1 % -1,653 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -1,946 1,435 -235.6 % -1,327 Non-controlling interests -33 -12 173.3 % -327 -1,979 1,423 -239.1 % -1,653 Earnings per share for result of the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic -0.11 0.08 -235.4 % -0.07 Diluted -0.11 0.08 -235.4 % -0.07 Earnings per share for result of the year of continued operations attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic -0.05 0.07 -176.1 % -0.02 Diluted -0.05 0.07 -176.1 % -0.02 Earnings per share for result of the year of discontinued operations attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic -0.05 0.01 -934.1 % -0.07 Diluted -0.05 0.01 -934.1 % -0.07 Total comprehensive income for the period (tEUR) Net profit -1,979 1,423 -239.1 % -1,653 Possible items with future net profit effect Translation differences 298 -139 -313.6 % 299 Cash flow hedges 22 -9 -340.2 % 19 Total comprehensive income for the period -1,659 1,275 -230.2 % -1,335 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -1,618 1,292 -225.2 % -1,019 Non-controlling interests -41 -18 123.5 % -316 -1,659 1,274 -230.2 % -1,335





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (tEUR) 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 Continued operations Net Sales 70,079 83,541 -16.1 % 165,348 Other operating income 1,046 1,106 -5.4 % 2,210 Materials and services -34,673 -42,417 -18.3 % -83,340 Personnel expenses -22,842 -23,536 -3.0 % -46,049 Depreciation -3,377 -3,337 1.2 % -6,747 Other operating expenses -9,213 -18,662 -50.6 % -29,532 Operating profit 1,019 -3,306 -130.8 % 1,890 Financial income 429 380 12.7 % 1,036 Financial expenses -717 -560 28.0 % -1,268 Profit after financial items 731 -3,486 -121.0 % 1,658 Profit before taxes 731 -3,486 -121.0 % 1,658 Taxes -548 -995 -44.9 % -1,987 Net profit of continued operations 183 -4,481 -104.1 % -328 Discontinued operations Net profit of discontinued operations -3,574 -494 623.1 % -1,324 Net profit -3,391 -4,975 -31.8 % -1,653 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -3,299 -4,923 -33.0 % -1,327 Non-controlling interests -92 -52 77.8 % -327 -3,391 -4,975 -31.8 % -1,653 Earnings per share for result of the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic -0.18 -0.27 -33.1 % -0.07 Diluted -0.18 -0.27 -33.0 % -0.07 Earnings per share for result of the year of continued operations attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic 0.01 -0.25 -104.1 % -0.02 Diluted 0.01 -0.25 -104.1 % -0.02 Earnings per share for result of the year of discontinued operations attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in euro per share) Basic -0.20 -0.03 622.3 % -0.07 Diluted -0.20 -0.03 622.9 % -0.07 Total comprehensive income for the period (tEUR) Net profit -3,391 -4,975 -31.8 % -1,653 Possible items with future net profit effect Translation differences -869 71 -1325.9 % 299 Cash flow hedges 34 -7 -578.6 % 19 Total comprehensive income for the period -4,226 -4,911 -13.9 % -1,335 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -4,132 -4,863 -15.0 % -1,019 Non-controlling interests -95 -48 95.8 % -316 Equity holders of the parent -4,226 -4,911 -13.9 % -1,335





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (tEUR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Change % 31/12/2019 Non-current assets Intangible assets 13,317 11,851 12.4 % 12,907 Goodwill 30,299 30,537 -0.8 % 30,668 Property, plant, equipment 10,387 15,320 -32.2 % 17,038 Other non-current financial assets 633 570 11.0 % 645 Deferred tax asset 1,381 2,090 -33.9 % 1,924 56,016 60,368 -7.2 % 63,182 Current assets Inventories 21,759 39,600 -45.1 % 37,409 Trade and other receivables 31,019 46,470 -33.2 % 40,112 Tax Receivable, income tax 630 526 19.8 % 683 Cash and cash equivalents 14,354 6,773 111.9 % 8,249 67,763 93,368 -27.4 % 86,452 Assets reported in discontinued operations 22,259 Total assets 146,037 153,736 -5.0 % 149,634 Shareholder's equity and liabilities Share capital 6,967 6,967 0.0 % 6,967 Other equity 61,511 61,408 0.2 % 65,606 Owners of the parent company 68,478 68,374 0.2 % 72,573 Non-controlling interests 473 474 -0.1 % 206 EQUITY 68,950 68,848 0.1 % 72,779 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1,679 1,627 3.2 % 1,603 Non-current liabilities, interest-bearing 23,828 25,455 -6.4 % 26,501 Non-current interest-free liabilities 492 88 458.3 % 79 Non-current provisions 45 267 -83.0 % 93 26,044 27,436 -5.1 % 28,275 Current liabilities Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,707 6,473 -11.8 % 6,531 Trade Payables and Other Liabilities 31,049 48,716 -36.3 % 39,238 Tax liability, income tax 1,408 1,049 34.2 % 1,283 Current provisions 1,339 1,214 10.3 % 1,528 39,502 57,452 -31.2 % 48,579 Liabilities reported in discontinued operations 11,540 Total shareholder's equity and liabilities 146,037 153,736 -5.0 % 149,634





CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (tEUR) 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period -3,391 -4,975 -31.8 % -1,653 Adjustments 6,556 6,274 4.5 % 12,405 Interest and other financial expenses and incomes -375 -240 56.4 % -380 Paid Taxes -505 -1,071 -52.9 % -1,725 Change in working capital 8,926 -4,130 -316.2 % -4,589 Cash flow from operating activities 11,212 -4,141 -370.8 % 4,058 Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of tangible and intangible assets -3,086 -3,865 -20.1 % -8,749 Proceeds from sales of PPE 28 177 -84.4 % 475 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 -1,050 n/a -1,050 Purchase of investments 6 0 n/a -77 Net cash used in investing activities -3,052 -4,737 -35.6 % -9,401 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 500 202 147.8 % 0 Payments of borrowings -567 -996 -43.1 % -489 Payment of leasing liabilities -2,091 -2,184 -4.3 % -4,499 Dividends paid 0 -3,637 -100.0 % -3,630 Changes in non-controlling interest 362 0 n/a 0 Net cash used in financing activities -1,796 -6,616 -72.9 % -8,618 Change in cash Cash in the beginning 8,249 22,240 -62.9 % 22,240 Effect of currency changes -23 27 -182.9 % -28 Change 6,363 -15,494 -141.1 % -13,961 Cash at the end 14,590 6,773 115.4 % 8,249





KEY FIGURES 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 Operating profit, continued operations 1,019 -3,306 -130.8 % 1,890 Earnings per share, EUR -0.18 -0.27 -33.1 % -0.07 Earnings per share fully diluted, EUR -0.18 -0.27 -33.0 % -0.07 Shareholders' equity per share, EUR 3.63 3.79 -4.1 % 4.00 Return on equity -9.6 % -13.6 % -29.6 % -2.2 % Return on capital employed -2.4 % -6.6 % -63.7 % 1.6 % Equity ratio 48.4 % 47.7 % 1.6 % 49.5 % Gearing 25.4 % 36.5 % -30.4 % 34.1 % Investments, tEUR 4,285 5,070 -15.5 % 12,981 Investments % of net sales, including discontinued operations 4.1 % 4.3 % -5.1 % 7.9 % Order backlog, tEUR 79,033 76,233 3.7 % 73,223 Personnel, average 1,309 1,368 -4.3 % 1,363 Personnel, average, continued operations 856 899 -4,8 % 895 Number of shares (thousands) 18,986 18,986 0.0 % 18,986 including own shares Highest share price, EUR 5.78 6.80 -15.0 % 6.80 Lowest share price, EUR 3.51 5.26 -33.3 % 5.04 Average share price, EUR 4.62 5.88 -21.4 % 5.72 Turnover, in million shares 1.3 1.0 34.1 % 1.6 Turnover, in MEUR 6.1 5.7 7.0 % 9.2 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Adjusted operating profit, continued operations 1,569 3,992 -60.7 % 8,832 Adjusted earning per share, EUR -0.15 0.13 -215.6 % 0.31 BRIDGE OF CALCULATION Operating profit, continued operations 1,019 -3,306 -130.8 % 1,890 Cost item caused by a crime 0 7,298 -100.0 % 6,942 Costs of business reorganization 550 0 n/a 0 Adjusted operating profit,continued operations 1,569 3,992 -60.7 % 8,832 Net profit/loss to equity holder -3,299 -4,923 -33.0 % -1,327 Outstanding shares during the quarter 18,198 18,176 0.1 % 18,181 Earnings per share, basic -0.18 -0.27 -33.1 % -0.07 Net profit/loss to equity holder -3,299 -4,923 -33.0 % -1,327 Cost item caused by a crime 0 7,298 -100.0 % 6,942 Costs of business reorganization 550 0 n/a 0 Outstanding shares during the quarter 18,198 18,176 0.1 % 18,181 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR -0.15 0.13 -215.6 % 0.31 Treasury shares Number

of shares % of

shares % of

votes Possession of company's own shares 30/6/2020 776,419 4.09% 4.09% Contingent liabilities and pledged assets (tEUR) Leasing and rent liabilities 878 836 5.0 % 886 Derivative instruments (tEUR) Value of underlying forward contracts 19,515 24,369 -19.9 % 21,146 Market value of forward contracts 161 86 88.2 % -48 Interest rate swap 10,000 10,000 0.0 % 10,000 Market value of interest swap -28 -110 -74.6 % -65 Taxes are computed on the basis of the tax on the profit for the period.





OPERATING SEGMENTS (tEUR) 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019

Video and Broadband Solutions Orders received 65,476 75,784 -13.6 % 143,455 Net sales 59,665 70,568 -15.5 % 141,351 EBIT 1,017 3,777 -73.1 % 8,056 EBIT% 1.7 % 5.4 % 5.7 %

Network Services Orders received 10,413 12,972 -19.7 % 23,996 Net sales 10,413 12,972 -19.7 % 23,996 EBIT 553 217 154.4 % 776 EBIT% 5.3 % 1.7 % 3.2 %

Total Segments Orders received 75,889 88,756 -14.5 % 167,451 Net sales 70,078 83,541 -16.1 % 165,347 EBIT 1,569 3,994 -60.7 % 8,832 EBIT% 2.2 % 4.8 % 5.3 %

Total Group Unallocated item -550 -7,298 -92.5 % -6,942 EBIT 1,019 -3,306 -130.8 % 1,890 EBIT% 1.5 % -4.0 % 1.1 % Financial items -288 -179 60.6 % -232 Operating segments net profit before taxes 731 -3,486 -121.0 % 1,658 Net sales by category 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 Goods 56,730 68,796 -17.5% 133,990 Service 13,349 14,744 -9.5% 31,358 Total 70,079 83,541 -16.1% 165,348 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Change % 1-12/2019 VBS Order backlog, tEUR 79,033 76,233 3.7 % 73,223





Information per quarter (tEUR) 4-6/20 1-3/20 10-12/19 7-9/19 4-6/19 7/2019-

6/2020

Video and Broadband Solutions Orders received 24,978 40,498 41,807 25,864 36,094 133,147 Net sales 28,462 31,203 36,142 34,641 35,291 130,448 EBIT -191 1,208 1,266 3,013 1,569 5,296 EBIT % -0.7 % 3.9 % 3.5 % 8.7 % 4.4 % 4.1 %

Network Services Orders received 5,054 5,359 5,419 5,605 6,994 21,437 Net sales 5,054 5,359 5,419 5,605 6,994 21,437 EBIT 337 215 488 70 684 1,110 EBIT % 6.7 % 4.0 % 9.0 % 1.2 % 9.8 % 5.2 %

Total segments Orders received 30,032 45,857 47,226 31,469 43,088 154,584 Net sales 33,516 36,562 41,561 40,246 42,285 151,885 EBIT 147 1,423 1,754 3,083 2,253 6,406 EBIT % 0.4 % 3.9 % 4.2 % 7.7 % 5.3 % 4.2 %

Total group Unallocated item -550 0 356 0 0 -194 EBIT -404 1,423 2,110 3,083 2,253 6,212 EBIT % -1.2 % 3.9 % 5.1 % 7.7 % 5.3 % 4.1 %





Consolidated statement of changes in equity,1000 euros Attributable to equity holders of the parent (tEUR) A Share capital B Share premium C Translation differences D Retained earnings E Invested free capital F Other funds G Owner of the parent company H Non-controlling interests I Total equity



A B C D E F G H I

Shareholder's equity 1.1.2020 6,967 1,504 -1,594 62,616 3,140 -62 72,573 206 72,779 New standards and other changes -139 -139 -139 Total comprehensive income for the period -3,299 -3,299 -92 -3,391 Equity-settled share-based payments 146 146 146 Translation differences -221 -615 -836 -3 -839 Cash flow hedges 34 34 34 Shareholder's equity 30.6.2020 6,967 1,504 -1,815 58,709 3,140 -28 68,477 473 68,950 Shareholder's equity 1.1.2019 6,967 1,504 -1,570 66,691 3,140 -92 76,640 522 77,162 New standards and other changes 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period -4,923 -4,923 -52 -4,975 Dividend distribution -3,637 -3,637 -3,637



Equity-settled share-based payments 233 233 0 233 Translation differences -44 112 68 4 72 Cash flow hedges -7 -7 0 -7 Shareholder's equity 30.6.2019 6,967 1,504 -1,534 58,476 3,140 -99 68,374 474 68,848

CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

Return on equity: Profit/loss for the financial period

------------------------------ * 100

Shareholders’ equity (average) Return on capital employed: Profit/loss for the period after financial items + financing charges

------------------------------ * 100

Total assets - non-interest-bearing

liabilities (average) Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity

----------------------------- * 100

Total assets - advances received Gearing: Interest bearing liabilities - cash in hand and in bank - interest bearing assets

----------------------------- * 100

Shareholders' equity Earnings per share: Profit for the period attributable to equity holder of the parent

----------------------------------------------

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period Earnings per share, diluted: Profit for the period attributable to equity holder of the parent (diluted)

----------------------------------------------- Average number of shares - own shares + number of options at the period-end

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES





Effective from the beginning of 2019, Teleste has started to report non-IFRS alternative performance measures. The calculation of the alternative performance measures does not take into account income or expense items affecting comparability that are non-recurring or infrequently occurring and not part of the ordinary course of business. The purpose of presenting the alternative performance measures is to improve comparability, and they do not replace the performance measures and key figures presented in accordance with IFRS. The alternative performance measures reported by the Group are adjusted operating result and adjusted earnings per share. Adjusted operating result and adjusted earnings per share exclude material items affecting comparability that are not part of the ordinary course of business. The adjusted items are recognised in the income statement within the corresponding income or expense group.

Adjusted operating profit Operating profit is adjusted with items which are non-recurring or infrequently.



Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Profit for the period attributable to equity holder of the parent

----------------------------------------------

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period





IMPAIRMENT TESTS



Teleste has updated the impairment tests in the 2019 annual financial statements due to the increase in financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus situation and the impact of the changed market situation. Cash flow used in the impairment tests is based on a prudent assumption that effect of Cod-19 is significant and the recovery slow.

Based on the prudent impairment test, there was no need to record an impairment loss.

Assumptions used 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Yearly growth in cash flow year 1 -8 % 2 % Yearly growth in cash flow years 2 -5 2 % 2 % Yearly growth in cash flow years 6 -10 2 % 2 % WACC (after tax) 9,39 % 9.48% The table below shows the amount by VBS' recoverably amount exceeds its carrying amount. Impairment test Meur 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 VBS 4,0 17.3 The tables below show the required decline in free cash flow and the increase in discount rate, which would cause the recoverable amount to be equal to the carrying amount. Decline of free cash flow 2019 31.12.2019 VBS -5 % -18 % 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Increase in discount rate, after tax, percentage units 1,0 % 1.9 %





Major shareholders, as sorted by number of shares June 30, 2020 Number of shares % of shares Tianta Oy 4,430,760 23.3 Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited 1,683,900 8.9 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 899,475 4.7 Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company 824,641 4.3 Teleste Oyj 776,419 4.1 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 521,150 2.7 The State Pension Fund 510,010 2.7 Valtion Eläkerahasto 500,000 2.6 Wipunen varainhallinta Oy 425,000 2.2 OP-Finland Small Firms Fund 260,408 1.4





Shareholders by sector June 30, 2020 Nbr. of shareholders % of Owners Shares % of shares Households 5,243 94.0 4,900,673 25.8 Public sector institutions 3 0.1 1,920,625 10.1 Financial and insurance institutions 23 0.4 4,359,349 23.0 Corporations 256 4.6 7,676,301 40.4 Non-profit institutions 20 0.4 43,918 0.2 Foreign 35 0.6 84,722 0.4 Total 5,580 100.00 18,985,588 100.0 Of which nominee registered 11 0.20 924,876 4.9





Major shareholders by distribution of shares June 30, 2020 Number of shares Nbr. of shareholders % of shareholders Nbr. of shares % of shares 1-100 1,574 28.2 90,308 0.5 101-500 2,268 40.6 608,689 3.2 501-1,000 774 13.9 620,239 3.3 1,001-5,000 771 13.8 1,698,614 8.9 5,001-10,000 81 1.5 557,218 2.9 10,001-50,000 82 1.5 1,619,152 8.5 50,001-100,000 9 0.2 664,988 3.5 100,001-500,000 13 0.2 2,754,423 14.5 500,001-& above 8 0.1 10,371,957 54.6 Total 5,580 100.0 18,985,588 100.0 of which nominee registered 11 0.2 924,876 4.9



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CEO Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 611



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.teleste.com





