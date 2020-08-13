Highlights
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner (the General Partner) of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Consolidated Financial Summary
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON
|Voyage revenues
|148,205
|139,887
|153,060
|Income from vessel operations
|69,589
|21,738
|74,677
|Equity income
|32,155
|373
|1,738
|Net income (loss) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders
|44,934
|(32,994
|)
|16,435
|Limited partners’ interest in net income per common unit
|0.46
|(0.50
|)
|0.12
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON
|Total adjusted revenues(1)
|254,001
|244,268
|221,926
|Total adjusted EBITDA(1)
|192,340
|188,388
|162,069
|Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1)
|83,170
|74,877
|56,330
|Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1)
|62,643
|52,236
|34,435
|Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit
|0.67
|0.58
|0.35
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
(2) The previously provided 2020 Guidance Range for Earnings per unit has been recalibrated to account for the timing of the issuance of new units to Teekay Corporation in exchange for eliminating its Incentive Distribution Rights.
Second Quarter of 2020 Compared to Second Quarter of 2019
GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were positively impacted for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, by: earnings from six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier newbuildings which delivered into the Partnership’s consolidated fleet and equity-accounted joint ventures last year; fewer dry docking and repair off-hire days; and higher earnings by certain of the Partnership's joint ventures as their individual projects commenced or certain of their vessels commenced charters at, or earned, higher rates. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in earnings upon the sales of two LNG carriers in January 2020, and an oil tanker in October 2019.
Second Quarter of 2020 Compared to First Quarter of 2020
GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were positively impacted for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, by a reduction in operational performance claims; higher earnings in one of the Partnership's joint ventures due to higher LPG rates; and a decrease in income tax expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in vessel operating expenses due to the timing of repairs and maintenance and an increase in general and administrative expenses due to additional professional fees incurred in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, GAAP net income was higher in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a write-down recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and decreases in unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments and credit loss provision adjustments in the second quarter of 2020, including within the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures. These increases were partially offset by unrealized foreign currency exchange losses incurred in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to gains in the first quarter of 2020.
CEO Commentary
“We are pleased to report that this was another record quarter for Teekay LNG,” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “While COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented impact on the world and is a major focus for us, we have been able to fully service our charter contracts and have continued to receive contracted cash flows from our high quality customers. As a result of the pandemic, the overall maritime industry has experienced significant challenges related to crew changes, but I am pleased to report that we have safely changed-out a number of crew members on all of our vessels. We continue to work hard with both the industry and inter-governmental organizations to tackle this challenge and bring our remaining overdue colleagues home safely as soon as possible. I am truly proud of how our seafarers and onshore colleagues have responded to ensure safe and successful transitions with no reported COVID-19 cases, while providing uninterrupted service to our customers.”
Mr. Kremin continued, “Following the completion of our growth program late last year, our focus has been primarily on delevering our balance sheet, which also reduces interest costs, and maximizing our fleet utilization, which provides us with stable, predictable cash flows. This focus, in combination with consistent operational performance and competitive costs, driven by our economies of scale, has resulted in record Adjusted Net Income(1) and Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) for Teekay LNG this quarter.”
Mr. Kremin continued, “Our LNG fleet is fully-fixed for the remainder of 2020 and 94 percent fixed for 2021, largely insulating Teekay LNG from the current weak short-term LNG shipping market. Furthermore, all of our charter contracts are currently operating in-line with our expectations, which allows us to reaffirm our previously provided financial guidance for 2020.”
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Summary of Recent Events
In July 2020, the Partnership entered into a new commercial management agreement with the current manager of its seven wholly-owned multi-gas vessels. The new agreement has a two-year term effective September 2020 and is in direct continuation of the expiry of the current commercial management agreement.
In May 2020, Teekay Corporation and the Partnership eliminated all of the Partnership's incentive distribution rights held by the General Partner in exchange for 10.75 million newly-issued common units. Following the completion of this transaction on May 11, 2020, Teekay Corporation now beneficially owns approximately 36 million of the Partnership's common units and remains the sole owner of the General Partner, which together represents an economic interest of approximately 42 percent in the Partnership.
In May 2020, on maturity, the Partnership repaid its 1 billion Norwegian Krone (NOK) -denominated bonds and the associated cross currency swap arrangement. This repayment amounted to $111 million, net of $23 million of cash collateral released on the associated cross currency swap.
In May 2020, the Partnership's 52 percent-owned joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (the MALT Joint Venture) chartered the Marib Spirit to an international trading company for a period of six months, which commenced in mid-June 2020.
In April 2020, the MALT Joint Venture secured new charters for the Arwa Spirit and the Methane Spirit for periods of 12 and eight months, respectively. The new charters commenced upon completion and in direct continuation of their existing charters in May and July 2020, respectively.
Operating Results
The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG’s segments: the Liquefied Natural Gas Segment, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment and until the sale of our last conventional tanker in October 2019, the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the “Teekay LNG’s Fleet” section of this release below and Appendices D and E for further details).
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Liquefied Natural Gas Segment
|Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment
|Conventional Tanker Segment
|Total
|Liquefied Natural Gas Segment
|Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment
|Conventional Tanker Segment
|Total
|GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON
|Voyage revenues
|137,822
|10,383
|—
|148,205
|141,833
|8,858
|2,369
|153,060
|Income from vessel operations
|69,232
|357
|—
|69,589
|73,933
|311
|433
|74,677
|Equity income (loss)
|27,795
|4,360
|—
|32,155
|3,377
|(1,639
|)
|—
|1,738
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON
|Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(i)
|103,190
|1,420
|—
|104,610
|111,109
|2,341
|602
|114,052
|Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(i)
|75,824
|11,906
|—
|87,730
|40,095
|7,922
|—
|48,017
|Total adjusted EBITDA(i)
|179,014
|13,326
|—
|192,340
|151,204
|10,263
|602
|162,069
(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.
Liquefied Natural Gas Segment
Income from vessel operations and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily by a reduction in earnings upon the sales of the WilForce and WilPride LNG carriers in January 2020. This decrease was partially offset by fewer off-hire days in the second quarter of 2020 due to scheduled dry dockings for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers.
Equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, increased primarily due to: the deliveries of four ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings between June and December 2019 to the Partnership’s 50 percent-owned joint venture with China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (Yamal LNG Joint Venture); commencement of terminal use payments in January 2020 to the Partnership's 30 percent-owned joint venture with National Oil & Gas Authority, Gulf Investment Corporation and Samsung C&T (the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture); higher earnings from the MALT Joint Venture as a result of the one-year charter contracts that were secured at higher rates for the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit in June and July 2019, respectively; and fewer off-hire days due to scheduled dry dockings and main engine overhauls for certain vessels in the second quarter of 2019.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment
Income from vessel operations and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the liquefied petroleum gas segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was relatively stable.
Equity income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied petroleum gas segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted by higher LPG rates earned and fewer off-hire days in the Partnership’s 50 percent-owned LPG joint venture with Exmar NV (the Exmar LPG Joint Venture).
Conventional Tanker Segment
There were no results from vessel operations for the conventional tanker segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as the last of the Partnership's conventional tankers, the Toledo Spirit and Alexander Spirit, were sold in January and October of 2019, respectively.
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.
Teekay LNG's Fleet
The following table summarizes the Partnership’s fleet as of August 1, 2020. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal in Bahrain.
|Number of Vessels
|Owned and In-Chartered Vessels(i)
|LNG Carrier Fleet
|47(ii)
|LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet
|30(iii)
|Total
|77
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, the Partnership had total liquidity of $306.3 million (comprised of $226.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $80.0 million in undrawn credit facilities).
Conference Call
The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2020. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:
An accompanying Second Quarter of 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.
About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.
Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.
For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:
Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com
Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders, Distributable Cash Flow, Total Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Total Adjusted Revenues represents the Partnership's voyage revenues from its consolidated vessels, as shown in the Partnership's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss), and its proportionate ownership percentage of the voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures, as shown in Appendix E of this release, less the Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures. Please refer to Appendix C and E of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to voyage revenues and equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements. The Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are generally required to distribute all available cash to their owners. However, the timing and amount of dividends from each of the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures may not necessarily coincide with the operating cash flow generated from each respective equity-accounted joint venture. The timing and amount of dividends distributed by the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are affected by the timing and amounts of debt repayments in the joint ventures, capital requirements of the joint ventures, as well as any cash reserves maintained in the joint ventures for operations, capital expenditures and/or as required under financing agreements.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include unrealized credit loss adjustments, unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and equity income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income (loss) that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership’s financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, and refer to footnote (3) of the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, unrealized credit loss adjustments, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, distributions relating to preferred units, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses, and the Partnership’s proportionate share of such items in its equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership’s capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community and by management to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit and per unit data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Voyage revenues
|148,205
|139,887
|153,060
|288,092
|302,804
|Voyage expenses
|(5,329
|)
|(2,317
|)
|(6,023
|)
|(7,646
|)
|(11,798
|)
|Vessel operating expenses
|(28,407
|)
|(26,104
|)
|(27,457
|)
|(54,511
|)
|(53,558
|)
|Time-charter hire expense
|(5,368
|)
|(5,922
|)
|(3,080
|)
|(11,290
|)
|(8,671
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(31,629
|)
|(32,639
|)
|(35,338
|)
|(64,268
|)
|(69,464
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(7,883
|)
|(6,167
|)
|(5,667
|)
|(14,050
|)
|(12,299
|)
|Write-down of vessels(1)
|—
|(45,000
|)
|—
|(45,000
|)
|—
|Restructuring charges(2)
|—
|—
|(818
|)
|—
|(2,976
|)
|Income from vessel operations
|69,589
|21,738
|74,677
|91,327
|144,038
|Equity income(3)
|32,155
|373
|1,738
|32,528
|7,316
|Interest expense
|(35,143
|)
|(36,704
|)
|(41,018
|)
|(71,847
|)
|(83,235
|)
|Interest income
|1,697
|2,370
|960
|4,067
|2,038
|Realized and unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments(4)
|(8,516
|)
|(20,471
|)
|(7,826
|)
|(28,987
|)
|(14,443
|)
|Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain(5)
|(11,624
|)
|4,739
|(7,243
|)
|(6,885
|)
|(7,974
|)
|Other expense
|(679
|)
|(361
|)
|(487
|)
|(1,040
|)
|(236
|)
|Net income (loss) before income tax recovery (expense)
|47,479
|(28,316
|)
|20,801
|19,163
|47,504
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|1,804
|(2,512
|)
|(1,749
|)
|(708
|)
|(4,327
|)
|Net income (loss)
|49,283
|(30,828
|)
|19,052
|18,455
|43,177
|Non-controlling interest in net income
|4,349
|2,166
|2,617
|6,515
|5,125
|Preferred unitholders' interest in net income
|6,425
|6,425
|6,425
|12,850
|12,850
|General partner's interest in net income (loss)
|713
|(789
|)
|200
|(76
|)
|504
|Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss)
|37,796
|(38,630
|)
|9,810
|(834
|)
|24,698
|Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit:
|• Basic
|0.46
|(0.50
|)
|0.12
|(0.01
|)
|0.31
|• Diluted
|0.46
|(0.50
|)
|0.12
|(0.01
|)
|0.31
|Weighted-average number of common units outstanding:
|• Basic
|82,197,665
|77,071,647
|78,603,636
|79,629,623
|78,600,342
|• Diluted
|82,262,235
|77,071,647
|78,685,537
|79,629,623
|78,682,263
|Total number of common units outstanding at end of period
|86,927,558
|76,171,639
|78,441,316
|86,927,558
|78,441,316
(1) In the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership wrote-down six wholly-owned multi-gas carriers (the Pan Spirit, Unikum Spirit, Vision Spirit, Camilla Spirit, Sonoma Spirit and Cathinka Spirit) to their estimated fair values. The total impairment charge of $45.0 million related to these six multi-gas carriers is included in write-down of vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and six months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) In January 2019, the Toledo Spirit conventional tanker was sold and as a result of this sale, the Partnership recorded restructuring charges of $0.8 million and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) The Partnership’s proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release is detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to better evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Equity income
|32,155
|373
|1,738
|32,528
|7,316
|Proportionate share of unrealized loss on non-designated interest rate swaps
|3,806
|22,204
|5,102
|26,010
|9,462
|Proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provision(a)
|(423
|)
|8,980
|—
|8,557
|—
|Proportionate share of other items
|362
|(539
|)
|1,124
|(177
|)
|1,469
|Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A
|35,900
|31,018
|7,964
|66,918
|18,247
(a) Related to adoption of new accounting standard ASC 326 on January 1, 2020.
(4) The realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized (losses) gains on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Realized losses relating to:
|Interest rate swap agreements
|(3,662
|)
|(2,911
|)
|(2,392
|)
|(6,573
|)
|(4,777
|)
|Foreign currency forward contracts
|—
|(241
|)
|—
|(241
|)
|—
|(3,662
|)
|(3,152
|)
|(2,392
|)
|(6,814
|)
|(4,777
|)
|Unrealized (losses) gains relating to:
|Interest rate swap agreements
|(4,854
|)
|(17,521
|)
|(5,333
|)
|(22,375
|)
|(9,525
|)
|Foreign currency forward contracts
|—
|202
|(101
|)
|202
|(101
|)
|Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative contract
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(40
|)
|(4,854
|)
|(17,319
|)
|(5,434
|)
|(22,173
|)
|(9,666
|)
|Total realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments
|(8,516
|)
|(20,471
|)
|(7,826
|)
|(28,987
|)
|(14,443
|)
(5) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership’s cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain includes realized (losses) gains relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle the Partnership’s non-designated cross currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the Partnership’s Norwegian Krone (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds. Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) also includes unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments and unrealized (losses) gain on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Realized losses on cross-currency swaps
|(1,430
|)
|(1,817
|)
|(1,087
|)
|(3,247
|)
|(2,521
|)
|Realized losses on cross-currency swaps maturity
|(33,844
|)
|—
|—
|(33,844
|)
|—
|Realized gains on repayment of NOK bonds
|33,844
|—
|—
|33,844
|—
|Unrealized gains (losses) on cross currency swaps
|45,881
|(49,540
|)
|(139
|)
|(3,659
|)
|(2,059
|)
|Unrealized (losses) gains on revaluation of NOK bonds
|(53,794
|)
|53,973
|(3,901
|)
|179
|(4,480
|)
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|As at June 30,
|As at March 31,
|As at December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|226,328
|312,710
|160,221
|Restricted cash – current
|11,544
|37,032
|53,689
|Accounts receivable
|9,694
|10,592
|13,460
|Prepaid expenses
|10,891
|7,780
|6,796
|Current portion of derivative assets
|—
|—
|355
|Current portion of net investments in direct financing and sale-type leases
|14,014
|13,740
|273,986
|Advances to affiliates
|3,025
|5,474
|5,143
|Other current assets
|237
|237
|238
|Total current assets
|275,733
|387,565
|513,888
|Restricted cash – long-term
|54,603
|76,496
|39,381
|Vessels and equipment
|At cost, less accumulated depreciation
|1,256,434
|1,272,433
|1,335,397
|Vessels related to finance leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation
|1,675,168
|1,686,634
|1,691,945
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|27,568
|30,882
|34,157
|Total vessels and equipment
|2,959,170
|2,989,949
|3,061,499
|Investments in and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures
|1,082,346
|1,065,389
|1,155,316
|Net investments in direct financing and sales-type leases
|525,812
|529,943
|544,823
|Other assets
|17,633
|16,169
|14,738
|Derivative assets
|—
|—
|1,834
|Intangible assets – net
|38,938
|41,152
|43,366
|Goodwill
|34,841
|34,841
|34,841
|Total assets
|4,989,076
|5,141,504
|5,409,686
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable
|4,270
|1,633
|5,094
|Accrued liabilities
|79,832
|76,796
|76,752
|Unearned revenue
|30,185
|25,832
|28,759
|Current portion of long-term debt
|295,282
|328,384
|393,065
|Current obligations related to finance leases
|70,955
|70,455
|69,982
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|13,681
|13,524
|13,407
|Current portion of derivative liabilities
|34,997
|66,852
|38,458
|Advances from affiliates
|18,271
|8,372
|7,003
|Total current liabilities
|547,473
|591,848
|632,520
|Long-term debt
|1,263,202
|1,356,766
|1,438,331
|Long-term obligations related to finance leases
|1,305,056
|1,323,069
|1,340,922
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|13,887
|17,357
|20,750
|Derivative liabilities
|88,336
|96,453
|51,006
|Other long-term liabilities
|52,635
|53,460
|49,182
|Total liabilities
|3,270,589
|3,438,953
|3,532,711
|Equity
|Limited partners – common units
|1,447,690
|1,425,960
|1,543,598
|Limited partners – preferred units
|285,159
|285,159
|285,159
|General partner
|45,868
|47,839
|50,241
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(116,313
|)
|(108,457
|)
|(57,312
|)
|Partners' equity
|1,662,404
|1,650,501
|1,821,686
|Non-controlling interest
|56,083
|52,050
|55,289
|Total equity
|1,718,487
|1,702,551
|1,876,975
|Total liabilities and total equity
|4,989,076
|5,141,504
|5,409,686
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for)
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|18,455
|43,177
|Non-cash and non-operating items:
|Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments
|22,173
|9,666
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,268
|69,464
|Write-down of vessels
|45,000
|—
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss including the effect of the settlement of cross currency swaps
|3,660
|4,727
|Equity income, net of dividends received $14,852 (2019 – $17,274)
|(17,676
|)
|9,958
|Amortization of deferred financing issuance costs included in interest expense
|3,001
|5,170
|Other non-cash items
|1,823
|3,828
|Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:
|Receipts from direct financing and sales-type leases
|267,463
|6,050
|Expenditures for dry docking
|(1,927
|)
|(6,335
|)
|Other non-cash operating assets and liabilities
|17,621
|(28,827
|)
|Net operating cash flow
|423,861
|116,878
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|446,650
|126,263
|Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps
|(194,831
|)
|(66,310
|)
|Prepayments of long-term debt
|(525,021
|)
|(168,787
|)
|Financing issuance costs
|(2,601
|)
|(989
|)
|Proceeds from financing related to sales and leaseback of vessels
|—
|158,680
|Scheduled repayments of obligations related to finance leases
|(34,893
|)
|(33,855
|)
|Repurchase of common units
|(15,635
|)
|(12,056
|)
|Cash distributions paid
|(47,295
|)
|(39,315
|)
|Acquisition of non-controlling interest in certain of the Partnership's subsidiaries
|(2,219
|)
|—
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|—
|(55
|)
|Net financing cash flow
|(375,845
|)
|(36,424
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Expenditures for vessels and equipment
|(8,832
|)
|(82,575
|)
|Capital contributions and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures
|—
|(15,555
|)
|Net investing cash flow
|(8,832
|)
|(98,130
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|39,184
|(17,676
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|253,291
|222,864
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
|292,475
|205,188
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income – GAAP basis
|49,283
|19,052
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(4,349
|)
|(2,617
|)
|Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders
|44,934
|16,435
|Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income:
|Restructuring charges(1)
|—
|818
|Foreign currency exchange loss(2)
|10,194
|6,068
|Unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(3)
|3,745
|6,226
|Unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments(4)
|4,854
|5,434
|Other items
|(1,619
|)
|—
|Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(5)
|535
|(546
|)
|Total adjustments
|17,709
|18,000
|Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders
|62,643
|34,435
|Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income
|6,425
|6,425
|General partner's interest in adjusted net income
|1,044
|560
|Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income
|55,174
|27,450
|Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic
|0.67
|0.35
|Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic
|82,197,665
|78,603,636
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income
|49,283
|19,052
|Add:
|Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1)
|42,725
|16,056
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,629
|35,338
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|10,194
|6,068
|Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments
|4,854
|5,434
|Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments
|3,392
|4,037
|Deferred income tax and other non-cash items
|531
|116
|Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings
|—
|1,099
|Less:
|Distributions relating to preferred units
|(6,425
|)
|(6,425
|)
|Estimated maintenance capital expenditures
|(14,513
|)
|(17,397
|)
|Equity income
|(32,155
|)
|(1,738
|)
|Distributable Cash Flow before non-controlling interest
|89,515
|61,640
|Non-controlling interests’ share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures
|(6,345
|)
|(5,310
|)
|Distributable Cash Flow
|83,170
|56,330
|Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner
|(411
|)
|(304
|)
|Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow
|82,759
|56,026
|Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic
|82,197,665
|78,603,636
|Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit
|1.03
|0.71
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Total Adjusted Revenues and Total Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Voyage revenues
|148,205
|153,060
|Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures (See Appendix E)
|111,365
|73,391
|Less the Partnership’s proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures
|(5,569
|)
|(4,525
|)
|Total adjusted revenues
|254,001
|221,926
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income
|49,283
|19,052
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,629
|35,338
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|33,446
|40,058
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(1,804
|)
|1,749
|EBITDA
|112,554
|96,197
|Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA:
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|11,624
|7,243
|Other expense
|679
|487
|Equity income
|(32,155
|)
|(1,738
|)
|Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments
|8,516
|7,826
|Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments
|3,392
|4,037
|Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
|104,610
|114,052
|Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E)
|87,730
|48,017
|Total adjusted EBITDA
|192,340
|162,069
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|(unaudited)
|Liquefied Natural Gas Segment
|Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment
|Conventional Tanker Segment
|Total
|Voyage revenues
|137,822
|10,383
|—
|148,205
|Voyage expenses
|(806
|)
|(4,523
|)
|—
|(5,329
|)
|Vessel operating expenses
|(24,599
|)
|(3,808
|)
|—
|(28,407
|)
|Time-charter hire expense
|(5,368
|)
|—
|—
|(5,368
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(30,566
|)
|(1,063
|)
|—
|(31,629
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(7,251
|)
|(632
|)
|—
|(7,883
|)
|Income from vessel operations
|69,232
|357
|—
|69,589
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,566
|1,063
|—
|31,629
|Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments
|3,392
|—
|—
|3,392
|Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
|103,190
|1,420
|—
|104,610
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Liquefied Natural Gas Segment
|Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment
|Conventional Tanker Segment
|Total
|Voyage revenues
|141,833
|8,858
|2,369
|153,060
|Voyage (expenses) recoveries
|(3,484
|)
|(2,542
|)
|3
|(6,023
|)
|Vessel operating expenses
|(23,146
|)
|(3,630
|)
|(681
|)
|(27,457
|)
|Time-charter hire expense
|(3,080
|)
|—
|—
|(3,080
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(33,139
|)
|(2,030
|)
|(169
|)
|(35,338
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,051
|)
|(345
|)
|(271
|)
|(5,667
|)
|Restructuring charges
|—
|—
|(818
|)
|(818
|)
|Income from vessel operations
|73,933
|311
|433
|74,677
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,139
|2,030
|169
|35,338
|Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments
|4,037
|—
|—
|4,037
|Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
|111,109
|2,341
|602
|114,052
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|At
|Partnership's
|At
|Partnership's
|100%
|Portion(1)
|100%
|Portion(1)
|Voyage revenues
|258,426
|111,365
|172,632
|73,391
|Voyage expenses
|(1,360
|)
|(638
|)
|(4,502
|)
|(2,196
|)
|Vessel operating expenses, time-charter hire expenses and general and administrative expenses
|(72,316
|)
|(31,551
|)
|(63,879
|)
|(27,992
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(25,123
|)
|(12,530
|)
|(28,551
|)
|(13,741
|)
|Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels
|159,627
|66,646
|75,700
|29,462
|Net interest expense
|(73,082
|)
|(29,351
|)
|(52,929
|)
|(21,254
|)
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|225
|110
|(670
|)
|(246
|)
|Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provision(2)
|(17,786
|)
|(5,250
|)
|(18,764
|)
|(6,224
|)
|Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels
|68,984
|32,155
|3,337
|1,738
|Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LNG vessels
|60,105
|27,795
|6,455
|3,377
|Net income (loss) / equity income (loss) of equity-accounted LPG vessels
|8,879
|4,360
|(3,118
|)
|(1,639
|)
|Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels
|68,984
|32,155
|3,337
|1,738
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,123
|12,530
|28,551
|13,741
|Net interest expense
|73,082
|29,351
|52,929
|21,254
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|(225
|)
|(110
|)
|670
|246
|EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels
|166,964
|73,926
|85,487
|36,979
|Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA:
|Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provision
|17,786
|5,250
|18,764
|6,224
|Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized
|26,381
|9,499
|16,131
|5,759
|Amortization of in-process contracts
|(1,738
|)
|(945
|)
|(1,736
|)
|(945
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels
|209,393
|87,730
|118,646
|48,017
|Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LNG vessels
|185,577
|75,824
|102,799
|40,095
|Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LPG vessels
|23,816
|11,906
|15,847
|7,922
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|As at June 30, 2020
|As at December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|At
|Partnership's
|At
|Partnership's
|100%
|Portion(1)
|100%
|Portion(1)
|Cash and restricted cash, current and non-current
|552,035
|230,274
|509,065
|210,736
|Other current assets
|85,740
|34,986
|62,566
|27,719
|Property, plant and equipment, including owned vessels, vessels related to finance leases and operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,020,188
|1,031,717
|3,112,349
|1,375,570
|Net investments in sales-type and direct financing leases, current and non-current
|5,464,583
|2,107,966
|4,589,139
|1,856,709
|Other non-current assets
|68,602
|45,075
|50,967
|41,015
|Total assets
|8,191,148
|3,450,018
|8,324,086
|3,511,749
|Current portion of long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases
|548,893
|250,659
|315,247
|136,573
|Current portion of derivative liabilities
|65,839
|26,967
|34,618
|13,658
|Other current liabilities
|143,828
|57,774
|153,816
|66,224
|Long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases
|4,661,614
|1,865,877
|5,026,123
|2,041,595
|Shareholders' loans, current and non-current
|346,969
|128,422
|346,969
|126,546
|Derivative liabilities
|327,015
|131,459
|162,640
|66,060
|Other long-term liabilities
|62,864
|31,139
|64,196
|32,323
|Equity
|2,034,126
|957,721
|2,220,477
|1,028,770
|Total liabilities and equity
|8,191,148
|3,450,018
|8,324,086
|3,511,749
|Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures
|957,721
|1,028,770
|Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures
|128,422
|126,546
|Credit loss provision(2)
|(3,797
|)
|—
|Investments in and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures
|1,082,346
|1,155,316
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the impact of COVID-19 and related global events on the Partnership's operations and cash flows; the Partnership’s ability to achieve previously disclosed financial guidance for 2020; fixed charter coverage for the Partnership's LNG fleet for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; the Partnership's ability to complete remaining crew changes and anticipated timing thereof; the timing of the new commercial management agreement for the Partnership's seven wholly-owned multi-gas vessels; the Partnership's operational performance and cost competitiveness, including the Partnership’s ability to derive benefits from its economies of scale; expected reductions in the Partnership’s interest costs as it continues to reduce its debt levels; and the continued performance of the Partnership's and its joint ventures' charter contracts. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses, including as a result of off-hire days or dry-docking requirements; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; potential further delays to the formal commencement of commercial operations of the Bahrain Regasification Terminal; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
