TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2020 at 09.00 EET

Changes in Taaleri’s Executive Management Team

Karri Haaparinne has decided to resign from his position as Deputy CEO of Taaleri Plc and from the Taaleri Group Executive Management Team, effective 13 August 2020. Haaparinne will continue as a board member of Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, Taaleri Investment Ltd, and Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. Additionally, Haaparinne will continue as a board member of the agreed companies of Taaleri’s co-investment targets.

“Karri is a co-founder of Taaleri and has strongly influenced Taaleri’s success with his passionate and visionary approach. I thank Karri for the work he has done to advance the Taaleri story. I am personally grateful for his support in my first year as CEO, and I’m pleased that Karri will continue in selected roles with the Taaleri Group and will thus continue to support the advancement of the Taaleri strategy,” says Robin Lindahl.

Taaleri Plc

Robin Lindahl

CEO

For additional information:

Robin Lindahl, CEO, Taaleri Plc, tel. + 358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end 2019, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,500 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 4,700 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

