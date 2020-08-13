PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ INSIDE INFROMATION August 13, 2020 at 9:00 am

SIGNIFICANT ORDER FOR UTG MIXING GROUP

Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH, part of UTG Mixing Group, has received a significant order from China. The order includes 24 high-end mixers for polymer production process.

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 2.0 million. The order has been booked for the third quarter of 2020 and deliveries are scheduled for the last quarter of 2020 and Q1-Q3 of 2021

”This is historically highest contract value for single order for Stelzer. During this year, Stelzer has clearly taken a step-up as potential supplier for larger sized projects. We have a long-term relationship with this customer, but earlier we have not been awarded such big contracts. This deal really shows the lifetime performance of our equipment compared to local competition, as well as UTG Mixing Group capabilities within the chemical & polymer industry. The order further strengthens our workload for the coming year.” says Jussi Vaarno, Chief Operating Officer.

