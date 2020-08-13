



In compliance with the court judgement on payment of the fine in the amount of EUR 8,513,500 imposed by the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania and the interest thereon, Panevezio statybos trestas AB had addressed the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania regarding scheduling of the fine payment based on the writ of execution (both the fine and interest). The State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance, as the claimant, assented to payment of the fine imposed by the resolution No. 2S-11(2017) dated 20 December 2017 by the Competition Council and the interest to be made in equal instalments over the period of eight years.

