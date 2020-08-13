Traffic across the Øresund Bridge declined by 40 per cent in the wake of the corona pandemic

Traffic and revenue on the Øresund Bridge declined sharply during the six months dominated by the corona pandemic. Total traffic across the bridge declined by almost 40 per cent compared to the same period last year. Øresundsbro Konsortiet’s profit before value adjustment totalled DKK 362 million, which is a fall of DKK 202 million.

In total, the Consortium’s revenue fell by DKK 212 million to DKK 727 million in the first half year. Ever since mid-March, bridge traffic has been severely affected by the corona pandemic and the surrounding world’s efforts to limit the spread of the infection - not least Denmark’s stringent entry rules and border controls.

As society has begun to open up, an improvement in traffic has been noted, but at the end of June, there was still an overall decline in traffic of more than 50 per cent.

"The sharp decline in traffic across the Øresund Bridge will continue into the third quarter, and we know that the corona crisis will have a major and negative impact on traffic and profits for the entire year,” says Caroline Ullman-Hammer, CEO, Øresundsbro Konsortiet.





“As it is uncertain how long the situation will last, it is difficult to predict our results. The current outlook for 2020 is a profit before value adjustment that is DKK 500-600 million lower than that for 2019, which was DKK 1,281 million.

Revenue from road traffic fell by DKK 213 million to DKK 459 million over the period. Railway revenue is not affected by traffic volume but is calculated annually on the basis of a price index. During the first half year, revenue increased by DKK 1 million to DKK 257 million. The Consortium’s operating expenses fell from DKK 126 million to DKK 114 million, and interest expenses more than halved from DKK 101 million to DKK 43 million over the period. Depreciation increased by DKK 60 million to DKK 207 million due to a revised depreciation plan for part of the link.

Operating profit (before financial items and value adjustments) totalled 405 million, which is a fall of DKK 260 million.

For the first half of the year, freight traffic was the least affected and saw a fall of 4 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, while coach and car traffic, being the most affected, experienced falls of 64 and 43 per cent respectively for the period.

From 16 March to mid-April (weeks 12-16) total traffic fell by about 70 per cent compared to the corresponding weeks last year while the decline was around 60 per cent from 20 April to the first half of May (weeks 17-20). From mid-May to the end of the first half year, total traffic more or less halved.

On 27 June, the entry rules were eased for residents in the countries and regions that, based on the level of infection, are regarded as open by the Danish authorities. People living in border regions can currently travel to Denmark – on proof of residence - regardless of the reason and level of infection in the region in question.

Swedish leisure traffic has increased marginally since it has become easier for the residents of Scania, Blekinge and Halland to travel to Denmark. In line with the changes to the spread of infection, entry for residents of other Swedish regions has become possible.

"The Danes have made the most significant difference to the restoration of traffic on the bridge while Swedish leisure traffic has been curbed by the entry restrictions into Denmark. We welcome both the easing of the restrictions for the border regions, which are a step towards more normal traffic levels, and the fact that freight traffic has been relatively unaffected throughout the corona crisis,” says Caroline Ullman-Hammer.

Main items for the period (DKK million)

Jan – Jun 2020 Jan – Jun 2019 Development Revenue, road 459 672 -213 Revenue, railway 257 256 1 Other revenue 11 11 - Total revenue 727 939 -212 Operating expenses -114 -126 12 Other operating expenses -1 -1 - Depreciation -207 -147 -60 Operating profit 405 665 -260 Financial items -43 -101 58 Profit before value adjustments 362 564 -202 Value adjustment, fair value effect, net* -196 -466 Value adjustment, exchange rate effect, net* 12 51 Profit for the period 178 149





* The value adjustment is an accounting principle where financial assets and liabilities are determined at their market value. The value adjustment appears under financial items. The value adjustment has no effect on the company’s ability to repay its debt.





Road traffic development for the period January-June 2020

Traffic per day

2020 Traffic per day

2019 Traffic development (%) Passenger cars 10,159 17,673 -42.5 BroPas Fritid (Leisure) 3,347 6,250 -46.5 BroPas Business 1,541 2,998 -45.8 BroPas Pendler (Commuter) 4,024 5,622 -28.4 Cash 1,247 2,804 -55.5 Freight traffic** 1,599 1,666 -4.0 Lorries > 9 m 1,381 1,419 -2.7 Vans 6-9 m 218 247 -11.7 Coaches 56 157 -64.2 Total 11,814 19,496 -39.4

* Passenger cars include vehicles with trailers and motorcycles.

** Freight traffic includes all freight transport exceeding 6 metres as since 2019, the toll station has been able to provide a more comprehensive categorisation of vehicles.

Market share for Øresund traffic for the period January-March*

Market share in per cent, 2020 (Jan-March)* Passenger cars 86.2 Freight traffic > 6 m 57.9 Coaches 81.5 Total 81.7

* Data as reported to Shippax and Statistics Denmark are only available some months after each quarter.

