This study focuses on presenting the competitiveness of FM providers through a selection of strategic criteria that respond to underlying trends, challenges, and opportunities in the FM market.



Elements such as quality, price, and profit margins are also critical to the success factors of FM providers. The overarching strategies that support the above success factors are as follows:

• Service delivery strategy: The capability to offer the best mix of managed and self-performed services while optimizing synergies from integrated offerings

• Vertical strategy: The combination of vertical application-specific expertise and vertical breadth, guaranteeing flexibility to avoid the risk of over-dependence on one or a few verticals and maximizing opportunities across verticals

• Internationalization strategy: The opportunity to grow businesses across borders and the ability to keep existing clients that demand a single contact solution across international sites

• Sustainability/Energy management strategy: Sound expertise and innovative offerings in addressing client’s focus on quality compliance, corporate social and environmental responsibility, and energy savings

• Future trends’ strategy: Focus on new technology adoption and implementation of new business models in value creation in FM servicesThis study also presents an updated forecast of the FM market in ASEAN-6 countries up to 2025. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the FM market is also discussed, with a particular focus on end-user needs and emphasis on selected FM services. Growth opportunities have been laid out for FM companies in the areas of smart FM services and immediate needs of FM customers in managing post-COVID operations. To provide more insight into leading FM vendors, 8 companies are presented in terms of their background, end-user segments, and competitive strategies in ASEAN-6.

