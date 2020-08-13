New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformation of Value Chain Dynamics Expanding the Global Space Industry, 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948438/?utm_source=GNW





This demand is being supported by developments such as additive manufacturing and serial production of satellites.Constellation operators such as OneWeb and Spire Global have their own manufacturing facilities, indicating vertical integration across the satellite value chain.



A similar trend is observed in the case of launch service providers that are developing their launch vehicles in-house and building serial production facilities to feed into the demand and allow increase in launch frequency for single-manifest launches.In the downstream segment there are many new entrants providing solutions for niche markets.



AI and deep learning have enabled software solutions that do not require the end user to be equipped with knowledge to interpret data, but provide relevant results for decision making based on their requirements. In the case of connectivity solutions, many LEO constellations are being announced to reduce latency and target remote areas. Amazon has entered the market to provide end-to-end solutions. This increased capacity is an opportunity for downstream service providers and an increase in number of downstream communication service provider is likely, especially in Africa and South Asia.The analyst has identified 29 roles across the space ecosystem. This research service discusses the regional analysis of organizations based on their roles. The roles are:

•Deep space operations, missions, application, technologies

•Downstream satellite service: consultancies

•Downstream satellite service: traders and resellers

•Downstream satellite service providers: communication

•Downstream satellite service providers: earth observation (EO)

•Downstream satellite service providers: navigation

•Downstream satellite service providers: others

•Downstream space software solution providers

•Government space agencies

•Satellite components manufacturers

•Satellite ground service consultancies

•Satellite ground station equipment manufacturers

•Satellite ground station equipment suppliers: authorized traders

•Satellite manufacturers

•Satellite operators

•Satellite service providers

•Satellite support service providers: in-orbit servicing, debris monitoring, de-orbiting

•Satellite system traders

•Satellite systems integrators

•Satellite systems manufacturers

•Satellite launch vehicle (SLV) component manufacturers

•SLV launch service: spaceport operators

•SLS launch service providers

•SLV launch service resellers

•SLV manufacturers

•SLV support service providers: consultancies

•SLV systems integrator

•SLV systems manufacturers

•Space support service consultanciesThe regions covered in the study are: North America (including the US and Canada), Latin America (including South America, Mexico, and Caribbean), Europe (including EU and the UK), The Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific.

