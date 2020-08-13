HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Total number of paying clients 1 increased 84.0% year-over-year to 303,102.

increased 84.0% year-over-year to 303,102. Total number of registered clients 2 increased 55.4% year-over-year to 954,950.

increased 55.4% year-over-year to 954,950. Total number of users 3 increased 52.1% year-over-year to 9.3 million.

increased 52.1% year-over-year to 9.3 million. Total client assets increased 108.4% year-over-year to HK$142.4 billion.

increased 108.4% year-over-year to HK$142.4 billion. Daily average client assets were HK$118.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 81.7% from the same period in 2019.

were HK$118.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 81.7% from the same period in 2019. Total trading volume increased 202.1% year-over-year to HK$643.9 billion, in which trading volume for US stocks was HK$429.3 billion, trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$209.0 billion, and trading volume for stocks under the Stock Connect was HK$5.5 billion.

increased 202.1% year-over-year to HK$643.9 billion, in which trading volume for US stocks was HK$429.3 billion, trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$209.0 billion, and trading volume for stocks under the Stock Connect was HK$5.5 billion. Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) 4 increased 142.4% year-over-year to 263,335.

increased 142.4% year-over-year to 263,335. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased 82.9% year-over-year to HK$7.5 billion.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 164.6% year-over-year to HK$687.6 million (US$88.7 million).

increased 164.6% year-over-year to HK$687.6 million (US$88.7 million). Total gross profit increased 172.2% year-over-year to HK$533.8 million (US$68.9 million).

increased 172.2% year-over-year to HK$533.8 million (US$68.9 million). Net income increased 327.7% year-over-year to HK$236.5 million (US$30.5 million).

increased 327.7% year-over-year to HK$236.5 million (US$30.5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income5 increased 310.1% year-over-year to HK$242.8 million (US$31.3 million).

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce that we continued to achieve exponential growth across our operating and financial metrics in the second quarter of 2020 following a very successful first quarter. We added 64,566 paying clients on a net basis in the second quarter, bringing our total number of paying clients to 303,102, up 84.0% year-over-year. The growth rate of our China mainland paying clients hit a record high since the fourth quarter of 2018, and the growth of Hong Kong paying clients further accelerated to 125.2% year-over-year.”

“During our full year 2019 earnings call, we guided for 90,000 paying clients addition in 2020. Six months into 2020, we have already exceeded our full year growth target. We are now lifting our guidance to 280,000 net new paying clients this year, which translates to 141% year-over-year growth in our total number of paying clients.”

“Besides total paying clients, we also saw strong growth momentum in total client assets and stable client retention. In the second quarter, we maintained a high paying client quarterly retention rate of 98.0%. With growth in both paying clients and average assets per client, our total client assets reached HK$142.4 billion, representing 108.4% growth on a year-over-year basis and 44.0% growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis.”

“Total trading volume reached a historic high of HK$643.9 billion, representing 202.1% year-over-year growth. US stock trading volume was HK$429.3 billion, which accounted for 66.7% of our total trading volume.”

“Our clients’ total subscription for JD.com and NetEase’s Hong Kong IPOs both exceeded HK$15 billion. We believe that the increase in US-listed Chinese companies seeking secondary listing in Hong Kong and the surge of high-profile Hong Kong IPOs will act as major tailwinds to our growth. Our target markets continue to offer tremendous growth opportunities, and we will capitalize on these opportunities with our rising brand awareness and our capabilities to deliver superior user experience.”

“Money Plus maintained strong growth in the second quarter, and will continue to be our strategic focus going forward. We established partnerships with eight reputable mutual fund managers, including T. Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton and Amundi. Since June, we have also started offering professional investors private equity funds. Total client assets in wealth management reached HK$8.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, representing 37% sequential growth.”

“I am pleased to share that on August 12, Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. was granted in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the Capital Markets Services (CMS) license application. This marks a milestone of our internationalization, and we will continue to look for new markets to extend the footprint of our business.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$687.6 million (US$88.7 million), an increase of 164.6% from HK$259.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$409.5 million (US$52.8 million), an increase of 234.8% from HK$122.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The rise was mainly due to the 202.1% year-on-year growth of our total trading volume.

Interest income was HK$207.9 million (US$26.8 million), an increase of 82.5% from HK$113.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. We generated higher interest income from IPO financing due to an active Hong Kong IPO market, higher bank interest income due to higher idle cash balance from clients as well as higher margin financing interest income due to the increase in daily average margin financing balances.

Other income was HK$70.2 million (US$9.1 million), an increase of 197.5% from HK$23.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily due to an increase in our IPO subscription service charge income, mutual fund distribution income and currency exchange service income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$153.8 million (US$19.8 million), an increase of 141.1% from HK$63.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$77.0 million (US$9.9 million), an increase of 216.9% from HK$24.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The growth was roughly in line with our trading volume growth.

Interest expenses were HK$40.2 million (US$5.2 million), an increase of 113.8% from HK$18.8 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a higher IPO financing interest expense.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$36.6 million (US$4.7 million), an increase of 76.8% from HK$20.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily due to an increase in market information and data fee as the Company continued to expand market data service and an increase in cloud service fees to support expanding business.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$533.8 million (US$68.9 million), an increase of 172.2% from HK$196.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit margin increased from 75.5% in the second quarter of 2019 to 77.6% in the second quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to higher operating leverage as a result of our larger business scale.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$264.2 million (US$34.1 million), an increase of 82.3% from HK$144.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses were HK$117.3 million (US$15.1 million), an increase of 84.1% from HK$63.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development headcount to support our business growth.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$96.3 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 127.7% from HK$42.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher branding and marketing spending.

General and administrative expenses were HK$50.6 million (US$6.5 million), an increase of 30.1% from HK$38.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount for general and administrative personnel.

Net Income

Net income increased by 327.7% to HK$236.5 million (US$30.5 million) from HK$55.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to strong revenue growth and significant operating leverage.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 310.1% to HK$242.8 million (US$31.3 million) from HK$59.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$1.88 (US$0.24), compared with HK$0.50 in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$1.86 (US$0.24), compared with HK$0.44 in the second quarter of 2019. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1560546. It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed. When requested to submit a participant conference ID, please enter the number "1560546".

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcodes and unique registrant IDs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

A telephone replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, August 21, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 US: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Passcode: 1560546

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.



About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK dollars (“HK$”) amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.7501 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu's goal and strategies; Futu's expansion plans; Futu's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Futu's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Futu Holdings Limited

ir@futuholdings.com





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31 As of June 30 2019 2020 2020 HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 362,574 788,113 101,691 Cash held on behalf of clients 14,540,863 31,111,501 4,014,335 Available-for-sale financial securities 93,773 12,043 1,554 Equity method investment 6,166 5,740 741 Loans and advances (net of allowance of nil and HK$3,248 thousand as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020) 4,188,689 6,777,557 874,512 Receivables: Clients 247,017 547,812 70,685 Brokers 1,226,348 2,826,107 364,654 Clearing organization 304,080 225,762 29,130 Fund management companies and fund

distributors(1) - 238,445 30,767 Interest 16,892 23,598 3,045 Prepaid assets 12,470 10,610 1,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets 161,617 137,286 17,714 Other assets 239,435 256,981 33,158 Total assets 21,399,924 42,961,555 5,543,355 LIABILITIES Amounts due to related parties 33,628 16,150 2,084 Payables: Clients 15,438,879 32,502,042 4,193,758 Brokers 1,484,243 4,618,505 595,928 Clearing organization - 225,629 29,113 Fund management companies and fund

distributors(1) 26,381 27,463 3,544 Interest 519 103 13 Borrowings 1,467,586 1,607,485 207,415 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,590 500,549 64,586 Operating lease liabilities 172,466 147,437 19,024 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 226,079 366,122 47,241 Total liabilities 18,851,371 40,011,485 5,162,706 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares 36 36 5 Class B ordinary shares 42 42 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,536,182 2,550,653 329,112 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,446 ) (8,742 ) (1,128 ) Retained earnings 16,739 408,081 52,655 Total shareholders' equity 2,548,553 2,950,070 380,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 21,399,924 42,961,555 5,543,355

(1) Receivables from and payables to fund management companies and fund distributors are currently presented as separate line items on the face of the balance sheet as the management believes that the fund distribution services has become one of the Company’s major businesses. Comparatives have also been reclassified from other assets and accrued expenses and other liabilities for comparability.







FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 HK$ HK$ US$ HK$ HK$ US$ Revenues Brokerage commission and handling charge income 122,342 409,519 52,840 236,981 708,695 91,443 Interest income 113,868 207,853 26,819 221,741 352,333 45,462 Other income 23,644 70,192 9,057 37,581 117,178 15,120 Total revenues 259,854 687,564 88,716 496,303 1,178,206 152,025 Costs Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses (24,313 ) (77,032 ) (9,939 ) (45,236 ) (127,174 ) (16,409 ) Interest expenses (18,784 ) (40,193 ) (5,186 ) (39,209 ) (73,315 ) (9,460 ) Processing and servicing costs (20,687 ) (36,577 ) (4,720 ) (40,630 ) (71,233 ) (9,191 ) Total costs (63,784 ) (153,802 ) (19,845 ) (125,075 ) (271,722 ) (35,060 ) Total gross profit 196,070 533,762 68,871 371,228 906,484 116,965 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (63,712 ) (117,266 ) (15,131 ) (117,137 ) (201,336 ) (25,979 ) Selling and marketing expenses (42,315 ) (96,332 ) (12,430 ) (74,217 ) (161,606 ) (20,852 ) General and administrative expenses (38,911 ) (50,637 ) (6,534 ) (66,438 ) (97,755 ) (12,613 ) Total operating expenses (144,938 ) (264,235 ) (34,095 ) (257,792 ) (460,697 ) (59,444 ) Others, net (2,905 ) (4,693 ) (606 ) (3,832 ) (8,362 ) (1,079 ) Income before income tax expense 48,227 264,834 34,170 109,604 437,425 56,442





Income tax benefit/(expense) 7,573 (28,260 ) (3,646 ) (8,263 ) (45,775 ) (5,906 ) Share of loss from equity method investments (470 ) (86 ) (11 ) (470 ) (308 ) (40 ) Net income 55,330 236,488 30,513 100,871 391,342 50,496 Preferred shares redemption value accretion - - - (12,309 ) - - Income allocation to participating preferred shareholders - - - (10,196 ) - - Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 55,330 236,488 30,513 78,366 391,342 50,496 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.06 0.24 0.03 0.11 0.39 0.05 Diluted 0.06 0.23 0.03 0.10 0.39 0.05 Net income per ADS Basic 0.50 1.88 0.24 0.87 3.12 0.40 Diluted 0.44 1.86 0.24 0.76 3.09 0.40 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic 897,347,760 1,003,926,477 1,003,926,477 717,361,836 1,003,789,053 1,003,789,053 Diluted 1,007,219,228 1,015,012,020 1,015,012,020 827,313,154 1,013,357,569 1,013,357,569 Net income 55,330 236,488 30,513 100,871 391,342 50,496 Other comprehensive income, net of

tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,618 ) (114 ) (15 ) (4,523 ) (4,296 ) (554 ) Total comprehensive income 49,712 236,374 30,498 96,348 387,046 49,942







FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS



(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 HK$ HK$ US$ HK$ HK$ US$ Net income 55,330 236,488 30,513 100,871 391,342 50,496 Add: share-based compensation expenses 3,839 6,298 813 7,595 12,065 1,557 Adjusted net income 59,169 242,786 31,326 108,466 403,407 52,053



