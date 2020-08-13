Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Filtration Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial filtration market is poised to grow by $9.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in the number of refineries and growth in the water and wastewater treatment sector. The study identifies the growing food processing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial filtration market growth during the next few years.



The industrial filtration market is segmented as below:



By Product

Industrial liquid filtration

Industrial air filtration

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial filtration market vendors that include:

3M Co.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alfa Laval AB

Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Co.

Lenntech B.V.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pentair PLC

Also, the industrial filtration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy2pl4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900