The global woodworking machines market is poised to grow by $679.38 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



This report on the woodworking machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machines and the rising construction of residential and commercial buildings. The study identifies the growing demand for wooden furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the woodworking machines market growth during the next few years.



The woodworking machines market is segmented as below:



By Application

Furniture

Construction

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

Europe

APAC

MEA

North America

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading woodworking machines market vendors that include:

Biesse S.p.A.

Durr AG

HOLYTEK Industrial Corp.

IMA Schelling Group GmbH

KTCC Woodworking Machinery

Masterwood S.p.A.

Michael Weinig AG

Otto Martin Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

SCM GROUP S.p.A.

Shandong Gongyou Group Co. Ltd.

Also, the woodworking machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



