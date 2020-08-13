Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial clutches and brakes market is poised to grow by $158.3 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives, technology-driven improvement in friction system and rising need for industrial automation.



The study identifies the increasing need for miniaturization of clutches and brakes as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial clutches and brakes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing requirement for customized clutches and brakes and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The industrial clutches and brakes market is segmented as below:



By Product

Mechanical Friction Clutches and Brakes

Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes

Over-Running and Heavy-Duty Clutches and Brakes

Other Clutches and Brakes

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial clutches and brakes market vendors that include:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Electroid Co.

GKN Automotive Ltd.

Hilliard Corp.

Lenze SE

Nexen Group Inc.

Regal Beloit Corp.

The Rowland Co.

Thomson Industries Inc.

Also, the industrial clutches and brakes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



