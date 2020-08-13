Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Tires Market Size, by Application, By Aircraft Type, by Product Type, by End User, by Platform, By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The reasons such as growth in demand for commercial aviation and military aircraft drive the development of the aircraft tires market. Besides, the rise in universal air passengers due to surge in disposable income and growth in business actions is predictable to increase the market growth in approaching years.



On the other hand, strict regulations and an incomplete number of producers confine market development. Moreover, a rise in technical progressions in the manufacturing process is expected to provide a profitable opportunity for the growth of the market. The procurement of newer generation aircraft in the military and commercial sectors is one of the major causes of the growth of the aircraft tires market.



Airlines are making procedures for functioning in new ends and travel routes with the intent of growing air travel. This is predictable to make the commercial section register the highest CAGR during the prediction period. The long-term agreements with the existing top players in the market are predicted to act as a fence for the entry of new players into the market.



Asia-Pacific is expected to have the uppermost growth during the prediction period. Airlines in this region are participating in acquiring newer generation aircraft. The rising tourism in countries like South Korea, Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam, has augmented the passenger transportation of this area. The aviation market in the Asia-Pacific region is predictable to move ahead of the North American aviation market in the next few years.



Growth Drivers



Demand for aircraft tires increasing in the commercial aviation and defense industry



Growth in geo-political tension has led to augmented savings in the defense sector, as numerous countries want authority in air defense. Moreover, the number of worldwide air passengers is growing due to increasing disposable income and development in business activity. This, in turn, has been pouring the global aircraft tire market in current years.



Besides, freshly, there has been an increasing number of events of air crashes. Some of these air accidents occur due to mechanical faults of tires. FAA has addressed the issue and applied proper strategies related to the project of aircraft. This leads to the recurrent auxiliary of aircraft tires, and this is a prime factor for the growth of the aircraft tire market in recent decades.



Advancement in technology



Technically progression in aircraft tires is serving in falling mass, offer successful landings, and long life span - this aids in decreasing the functioning cost, thus pushing the request for advanced aircraft tires worldwide. Up-gradation and construction of international airports in emerging countries are pouring the global aircraft tire market. The application of IoT in aircraft tires is transforming the airplane tire market across the globe.



Aircraft engineering company Safran and aircraft tire manufacturing company Michelin presented connected tires for the aeronautical industry in 2017. These tires are contained with an electronic pressure sensor, which will detect the inflation pressure and recover the ground maintenance. Innovation in connected tires is triggering the competition for aircraft tire creators and raising the acceptance of related tires across the sphere.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Aircraft Tires market Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Aircraft Tires market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Aircraft Type

5.2.1.1. VLA

5.2.1.2. NBA

5.2.1.3. WBA & RTA

5.2.2. By Product Type

5.2.2.1. Radial

5.2.2.2. Bias

5.2.3. By End-User

5.2.3.1. OEM

5.2.3.2. Retreaded

5.2.3.3. Replacement

5.2.4. By Platform

5.2.4.1. Fixed Wing

5.2.4.2. Rotary Wing

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.5.4. Latin America

5.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Aircraft Tires Market



7. Europe Aircraft Tires market



8. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Tires Market



9. Latin America Aircraft Tires Market



10. Middle East & Africa Aircraft Tires Market



11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited

11.2. Bridgestone Corporation

11.3. Michelin Group

11.4. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

11.5. Petlas

11.6. Desser Tire & Rubber Co. LLC

11.7. Specialty Tires of America, Inc.

11.8. Sentury Tire

11.9. Wilkerson Company, Inc.

11.10. Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

11.11. Other Prominent Players



