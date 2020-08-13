Carlsberg A/S announced its Financial Statement as at 30 June 2020 this morning. Unfortunately, there was a mistake in the 2019 non-beer volumes in Eastern Europe and Group numbers due to a reclassification of kvass from beer to non-beer.
Please find updated numbers in the attached announcement.
