Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytosterols Market Size, By Product, By Application, By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By use, the phytosterols market has been segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Rising demand for dietary additions complementing cardiovascular health is predictable to surge the ingesting of phytosterols as a purposeful ingredient. This is additionally augmented by the rising per capita outlay on healthcare and pharmaceuticals.



Lesser profit limits from bio-refineries and vegetable oil mining are likely to act as a preventive factor alongside the development of the market for phytosterols to some extent. However, biotechnological progression shortly is predictable to increase the growth over the prediction period.



High anxieties about the influence of conventional chemical constituents on the environment have encouraged the use of bio-based and maintainable fixings across various industries. The manufacturing sector is flowing its attention toward incorporating bio-based/plant-based raw materials to reduce carbon footprint and achieve consumer confidence by providing products having less or no side effects.



The cosmetics industry provides a wide variety of mature plant-based products due to the critical rise in requests for bio-based cosmetic products. Phytosterols are used in cosmetics products and personal care, such as anti-aging creams. Plant-based profile of the product, coupled with skin-refilling benefits, is predicted to raise the market's growth for phytosterols over the prediction period.



Growth Drivers



Health benefits and high prevalence of diseases



Increasing the occurrence of illnesses is one of the motivating factors of the phytosterols market. The health benefits associated with phytosterols have intensified their request among customers as they stop captivation of cholesterol and related diseases. Besides, phytosterols have other beneficial effects such as anti-cancerous and anti-oxidant properties alongside various conditions, which are additionally predictable to effort the market in the coming years.



Inclination towards lifestyle change and rise in aging population



Surge in consumer awareness to weight loss and calorie decrease, mostly in Japan, China, India and Australia should drive industry development over the prediction timeframe. Change in leaning towards routine alteration with increasing favorites for healthy ingesting patterns are the major subsidizing factors motivating the Asia Pacific nutraceutical market size. Japan's nutraceutical market size noted for over 22% of the worldwide market share in 2016. Rise in geriatric people supplemented with consumer spending on healthcare products and medicines have increased the nutraceutical industry development in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Phytosterols Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Developments

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Phytosterols Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.1.1. Beta-sitosterol

5.2.1.2. Campesterol

5.2.1.3. Stigmasterol

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2.2. Cosmetics

5.2.2.3. Food Ingredients

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.3.1. North America

5.2.3.2. Europe

5.2.3.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.4. Latin America

5.2.3.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Phytosterols Market



7. Europe Phytosterols market



8. Asia-Pacific Phytosterols Market



9. Latin America Phytosterols Market



10. Middle East & Africa Phytosterols Market



11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.2. BASF SE

11.3. Bunge Limited

11.4. Cargill Inc.

11.5. DuPont de Nemours and Company

11.6. Arboris LLC

11.7. Gustav Parmentier GmbH

11.8. Hyphyto Inc.

11.9. Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

11.10. Raisio PLC

11.11. Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq77xq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900