The global video management software market is poised to grow by $10.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing need for security across globe, and increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems.



The study identifies the rising government spending on security as one of the prime reasons driving the video management software market growth during the next few years.



The video management software market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Public

Commercial

Residential

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video management software market vendors that include:

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Mindtree Ltd.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Qognify Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Verint Systems Inc.

Vicon Industries Inc.

Also, the video management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



