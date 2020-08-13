Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global garden and lawn tools market is poised to grow by $2.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches and increase in landscaping services. The study identifies the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the garden and lawn tools market growth during the next few years.



The garden and lawn tools market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes.



The garden and lawn tools market is segmented as below:



By Product

Lawnmowers

Power tools

Hand tools

Garden accessories

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden and lawn tools market vendors that include:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Emak Group

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita Corp.

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The Toro Co.

Also, the garden and lawn tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lso0br

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900