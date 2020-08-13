13 August 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Friday 14 August at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFlMGNmMWItNGNhNy00Y2NjLTk4OGMtZjg3MDg1NDhkYzRh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22ff8ce7b2-09b4-4557-9e8a-b6f251728939%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO (acting)

Mob: +47 941 19 191



or



Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075