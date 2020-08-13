Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional chewing gum market is poised to grow by $1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy and growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum. The study identifies the strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the functional chewing gum market growth during the next few years.



The functional chewing gum market is segmented as below:



By Product

Oral health gum

Nicotine gum

Weight gum

Lifestyle gum

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional chewing gum market vendors that include:

FITGUM

Functional Gums Srl

Lotte Confectionery

Mars Inc.

Med CBDX

Mondelez International Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle S.p.A.

Simply Gum Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Think Gum LLC

Also, the functional chewing gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



