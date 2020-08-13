Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immunotherapy is forecast to become the oncology treatment of choice by 2026 with an estimated 60% of previously treated cancer patients likely to adopt immunotherapy in this timeframe. Multiple treatment lines, combination therapy and the opportunity for repeat treatment are likely to accelerate fast growth. Cancer immunotherapy also expands into multiple indications and our analysis indicates that key immunotherapies including anti-PD-1 drugs, dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are all driving the market. The rising incidence and prevalence of numerous cancers globally is a significant accelerator of growth. This is due to more sensitive early detection techniques, higher patient awareness, and a growing aging population. Furthermore, the FDA's pro-science attitude will accelerate development and regulatory approval for these drugs. To that end, the cancer immunotherapy market is forecast to hit $115 billion by 2023. Overall strong growth rates are expected due to a significant unmet need and increasing trends of hematological cancers.
This report covers:
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview
3.0 Current Status of Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview
4.0 Challenges in Cancer Medicine Research: An Overview
5.0 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Products: An Overview
6.0 Available Immunotherapies for Cancer by Disease Type: An Overview
7.0 Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Overview
8.0 Global Oncology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023
9.0 Market for Cancer Immunotherapy
10.0 Company Profiles
11.0 Cancer Immunotherapy Market Participants by Product Segment
12.0 CAR T Therapy
13.0 Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA
14.0 Regulations for Immunotherapy in Japan
15.0 European Regulation and Immunotherapeutics
16.0 Manufacturing of Immunotherapies
17.0 Supply Chain & Logistics
18.0 Pricing & Cost Analysis
19.0 Current Deals Within the CAR T Market
20.0 CAR T Therapy Company Case Studies
Companies Mentioned
