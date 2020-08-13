NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameThe Waterloo Foundation
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of David Stevens, Chief Executive Officer. The Waterloo Foundation is a charity of which David Stevens is a trustee. 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Shares
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 26.70225,000
d)Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-08-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)