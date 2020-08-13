Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Electricity Meter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Electricity Meter market accounted for $10.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include increased need for efficient data monitoring systems coupled with favorable government policies for smart meter rollout, improved cost savings, and increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources globally. However, high initial investment and delays in smart meter rollout projects are likely to hamper the market.



By end user, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, due to the widespread use of sophisticated electrical, electronic, and data equipment and growing importance of power management solutions. The installation of smart electric meters in residential places would help in reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, as the smart electric meters can assist the consumers to monitor, regularize, and reduce their consumptions from the grid, and generators, and further integrate their consumptions from renewable energy sources such as solar installations.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the significant smart electric meter market during the forecast period. It is the most-populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. The rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, the increase in the number of data centers, and a surge in IT hubs and commercial institutions drive the smart electric meter market in the region. China is the largest country in APAC, owing to the large-scale rollout plans; the country accounted for the highest installed generation and distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increased demand for smart electric meters.



