The global 4D printing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 26.04% over the projected period 2019-2028.



The growing demand for the ongoing industrial revolution, called Industry 4.0, is promoting the adoption of additive manufacturing, also called 3D printing. Also, industry 5.0 aims to offer personalized objects production with minimal cost and energy consumption. This is likely to promote the growth of the global 4D printing market.



Also, the low manufacturing and processing costs are favoring the market growth. The growing trend towards the growing sustainable environment is creating opportunities for the 4D printing market. However, the increasing development costs, coupled with insufficient skilled personnel, are restraining the market growth. Besides, the complicated coding procedures are also a hindrance to the market growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the 4D printing market in the coming years. The region is also likely to be the largest market contributing the highest to the revenue in the world during the projected period. This growth is attributed to the presence of several 3D printing pioneers in the country. There is an increased awareness regarding technological advancements like 3D printing in North America. Besides, a considerable increase in the investments towards the development of 4D printing technology is witnessed in the region. This is likely to favor the regional market growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the 4D printing market are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stratasys Ltd, Autodesk Inc, Arc Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES), CT CoreTechnologie Group, HP Development Company LP, Organovo Holdings Inc, ExOne and EnvisionTEC Inc.



Stratasys is a global company providing applied additive technology solutions for different industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare and education. The company provides 3D printing systems based on proprietary FDM (fused deposition modeling) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies.



It also offers an extensive range of consumables, systems and services for 3D printing, such as FDM & inkjet-based 3D printers, advanced materials, application-based services, software with voxel level control and on-demand parts. MakerBot Replicator 2X is a product provided by the company that is used in the 3D printing of three-dimensional objects. The company has business operations in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global 4D Printing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Dominates the Regional Market

2.2.2. United States is Leading in Terms of 4D Printing

2.2.3. Developments in 4D Printing

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Impact of Covid-19 on 4D Printing

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increase in the Demand for Industry 4.0 and Emergence of Industry 5.0

2.7.2. Reduction in Cost of Manufacturing and Processing

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Surge in Preliminary Cost of 4D Printing

2.8.2. Easy Prototyping and Testing Technique

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Positive Steps Towards Sustainable Environment

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Complicated Coding Procedures



3. Global 4D Printing Market Outlook - by Material

3.1. Programmable Carbon Fiber

3.2. Programmable Wood

3.3. Programmable Textiles

3.4. Other Material



4. Global 4D Printing Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

4.1. Military & Defense

4.2. Aerospace

4.3. Automotive

4.4. Textile

4.5. Healthcare

4.6. Others



5. Global 4D Printing Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Material

5.1.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Material

5.2.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Material

5.3.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Material

5.4.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Material

5.5.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Stratasys Ltd

6.2. Autodesk Inc

6.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.4. CT Coretechnologie Group

6.5. Envisiontec Inc

6.6. Exone

6.7. Organovo Holdings Inc

6.8. Arc Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (Aces)

6.9. Massachusetts Institute of Technology



7. Methodology & Scope



