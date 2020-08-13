Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Compounds Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Lithium Compounds is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 8% globally during the forecast period.
Rising demand for lithium compounds for ceramics and glass in production to increase the strength of the ceramics and growing need for energy-saving devices are driving the market growth.
The high cost of compounds and replacement by other substitutes are expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Batteries
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global lithium compounds market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are FMC Corporation, Sociedad Qumica y Minera (Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile), Lithium Americas Corp, Albemarle Corporation and Neometals Ltd, amongst others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Ceramics and Glass Industry
4.1.2 Growing Applications for Batteries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Entry of New Substitutes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Compounds
5.1.1 Lithium Nitride
5.1.2 Lithium Metal
5.1.3 Lithium Carbonate
5.1.4 Lithium Hydroxide
5.1.5 Lithium Chloride
5.1.6 Butyllithium
5.1.7 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Ceramics and Glass
5.2.2 Lubricants
5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.4 Batteries
5.2.5 Chemicals
5.2.6 Metallurgy
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.2 China Lithium Products Technology
6.4.3 FMC Corporation
6.4.4 Lithium Americas Corp
6.4.5 Neometals Ltd
6.4.6 Orocobre Limited
6.4.7 Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co.Ltd
6.4.8 Sichuan Tianqui Lithium Chemicals Inc
6.4.9 Sociedad Quimica y Minera (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
7.2 Other Opportunities
