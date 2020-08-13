GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) (“Stone”) today announced the pricing on August 12, 2020 of a follow-on offering of 27,375,000 of its Class A common shares at a public offering price of $47.50 per share. The shares are being offered by Stone pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is expected to close on August 17, 2020. In connection with the offering, Stone has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,106,250 Class A common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Stone intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares to finance the pending acquisition of Linx S.A. and to pay related fees and expenses, as well as for general corporate purposes. If for any reason the acquisition of Linx S.A. is not consummated, Stone intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and XP Investments US, LLC are acting as Global Coordinators in this offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective registration statement on Form F-3 that has been filed with the SEC. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at 1-800-831-9146; or XP Investments US, LLC, 55 West 46th Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10036, telephone: 1-786-732-1100.

This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

