AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , the leader in vendor privileged access management (VPAM), today announced that it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.



“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the third time in a row validates the progress we are making building not only a rapidly growing business, but also continuing to meet our customer demands in a critical market,” said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. “It is also great to see SecureLink continue to move up on the list over the past three years. With the current coronavirus pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in high-profile data breaches and cyberattacks, so having a firm lock on your third-party vendors through a vendor privileged access management solution is more important than ever before.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . SecureLink’s profile page can be found at www.inc.com/profile/securelink .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink’s secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas.