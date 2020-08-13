Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Global molecular diagnostics (MDx) point of care market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13% during 2020-2025. The growth can be credited to rising prevalence of infectious diseases in emerging economies and under-developed countries along with improving healthcare infrastructure and shifting patient preference for home care. Further, favorable government policies are contributing to the market growth.

Global molecular diagnostics (MDx) point of care market, as per the report, is classified into segments based on end-user landscape, test-location, technology spectrum, product type, application scope, and regional terrain. The report documents the driving factors for each segment along with their market share and growth rate during 2020-2025.

On the downside, stringent and time-consuming approval procedures and inefficient arrangement with test results obtained from laboratories are expected to restrain the growth of worldwide molecular diagnostics (MDx) point of care market to some extent.

Product terrain:

With respect to product type, the market is classified into software, services, and assays. Among these, the assays segment is expected to hold the largest share in global molecular diagnostics point of care market during 2020-2025, owing to their extensive utilization in specialty clinics, hospital critical care units, and other healthcare services delivery centers.

Elaborating market segmentations:



Based on end-user spectrum, global molecular diagnostics (MDx) point of care market is segmented into homecare, hospitals, decentralized labs, assisted living healthcare facilities, and others. With regards to the test-location, the industry is divided into POC (point-of-care) and OTC (over-the-counter).



Speaking of technology scope, the market is bifurcated into digital PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), real time PCR, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others. While as per application terrain, the industry is classified into hematology, endocrinology, infectious diseases, prenatal testing, oncology, and others.



Regional landscape:

As per industry experts, North America molecular diagnostics (MDx) point of care market held largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to grow constantly during the forecast period. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is projected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 15.89% during 2020-2025.

Competitive scrutiny:

The report claims that in 2019, Abbott Laboratories (US) partnered with Sanofi (France) to integrate insulin delivery and glucose sensing technologies. Meanwhile, in the same year, Roche Diagnostics, a company based in Switzerland introduced its VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142), that can detect triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients eligible for TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) treatment.

