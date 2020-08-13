Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Alloy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the magnesium alloy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% globally during the forecast period.
Rising number of production activities of engineering components for weight reduction purpose without compromising overall strength and the growing need for vibration damping capacity are driving the market growth.
Magnesium Alloy is facing competition from other products which is expected to hinder the market growth of magnesium alloy as a structural material.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Automotive Manufacturing Industries
Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The magnesium alloy market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Magontec Industry Ltd, Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR), U.S. Magnesium LLC, and Smiths Advanced Metals, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Need for Weight Reduction
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Castings in Electronic Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Competition from Substitutes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Types
5.1.1 Cast Alloys
5.1.2 Wrought Alloys
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Medical
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Sports
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Magontec Industry Ltd
6.4.2 Nanjing Welbow Metals Co., Ltd. (RSM)
6.4.3 Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company
6.4.4 Hydro Magnesium
6.4.5 Dead Sea Magnesium, Ltd
6.4.6 U.S. Magnesium LLC
6.4.7 Salzgitter Magnesium-Technologie Gmbh
6.4.8 Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd
6.4.9 Jinwantong Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Smiths Advanced Metals
6.4.11 Rima Group
6.4.12 Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR)
6.4.13 Nippon Kinzoku
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand from Engineering Light Weight Applications
7.2 Other Opportunities
