Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cartilage Repair (Orthopedic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product was built to visualize quantitative market trends within Orthopedic Devices therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Cartilage Repair market for the year 2020 and beyond. Articular cartilage is made up of a solid rubbery material which covers up to the end of the knee joint bones. It loses its frictions in the joint and react as a shock absorber.
When cartilage forms into destructive manner, it will cause a tremendous pain and reduces the normal movement of the knee. When deteriorated cartilage is not treated at the initial stage, it will augment and at last require for knee replacement surgery. Cartilage repair and regeneration are treated for an otherwise healthy knee not for the knees affected with osteoarthritis. Cartilage damage or deterioration are generally caused by the conditions like the natural cartilage damage from aging, sports injury or trauma, redundant utilization of the joints, congenital abnormalities and osteochondritis dessicans.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
Currently marketed Cartilage Repair and evolving competitive landscape -
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mssvic
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: