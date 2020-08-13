--Received Agreement and Positive Input from FDA on Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Design for VERU-111; Phase 3 Trial Expected to Commence in Q1 2021--

--VERU-111 Phase 1b Clinical Trial Results Accepted for Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology 2020 Congress --

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer, today announced that net revenues for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to $10.3 million, based on sharply higher U.S. prescription sales of FC2®.

Third-Quarter Financial Highlights: Fiscal 2020 vs Fiscal 2019

Net revenues increased 6% to $10.3 million from $9.7 million

FC2 U.S. prescription sales climbed 23% to $5.4 million from $4.4 million

Gross profit was $6.5 million, or 63% of net revenues, compared with $6.6 million, or 68% of net revenues

Operating loss narrowed to $1.4 million from $1.8 million

Net loss was $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights: Fiscal 2020 vs Fiscal 2019

Net revenues rose 34% to $30.8 million from $23.1 million

FC2 U.S. prescription sales increased 95% to $18.4 million from $9.4 million

Gross profit of $21.2 million, or 69% of net revenues, significantly improved from $15.8 million, or 69% of net revenues

Balance Sheet Information

Cash and cash equivalents were $15.4 million as of June 30, 2020 versus $2.6 million as of March 31, 2020

Net accounts receivable were $4.1 million as of June 30, 2020 versus $5.8 million as of March 31, 2020

“Strong U.S. prescription sales of FC2, along with a solid contribution from PREBOOST® / Roman Swipes® and lower operating expenses, fueled our improved financial performance over last year’s fiscal third quarter and our substantial Year-to-Date growth in revenues and gross profit,” said Mitchell Steiner, MD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc. “Our continued robust growth validates the strategic decision we made almost 3 years ago to utilize the growing telemedicine channel. We are pleased not only with our overall financial results, but also that our commercial sexual health business continues to generate significant funding to invest in the advancement of our clinical development programs.”

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Recent Highlights:

VERU-111 for Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer

In July the Company announced that it had received input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its pivotal Phase 3 trial design for VERU-111, an oral, first-in-class, novel alpha and beta tubulin targeting drug candidate being evaluated for the treatment of metastatic castration and novel androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer.

“We received positive FDA input, agreement, and regulatory guidance regarding the design of the pivotal Phase 3 registration clinical trial for VERU-111,” said Dr. Steiner. “We received clarity on a number of items including: the proposed indication of metastatic castration and novel androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, which is prior to IV chemotherapy population, being acceptable; an open label, randomized, active control study using an alternative novel androgen receptor targeting agent as the active control is reasonable; and a primary endpoint for the trial of radiographic progression-free survival. This last item is especially important because by allowing radiographic progression-free survival as an endpoint the sample size for the Phase 3 study could be potentially between 200 and 300 men. We plan to submit the final Phase 3 protocol to FDA in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year.”

Dr. Steiner added: “Patient enrollment of the Phase 2 trial is nearing completion and we are already observing some significant PSA declines. We anticipate commencing the global Phase 3 pivotal clinical study in the first quarter of calendar year 2021. As this study will be conducted in the U.S. and globally, we plan to get input from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well.”

In July the Company also announced that the clinical results from its Phase 1b/2 study of VERU-111 have been accepted for oral presentation at the prestigious European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 to be held September 19-21, 2020.



VERU-100 for Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Phase 2 Clinical Trial

VERU-100, a long acting gonadotropin antagonist peptide 3-month depot formulation, GMP manufacturing is progressing and an IND expected to be submitted next quarter. The Phase 2 dose finding clinical study should start late calendar year Q4 2020 and a Phase 3 pivotal registration clinical study is expected to commence in the second half of calendar year 2021.



VERU-111 COVID-19: Phase 2 Clinical Trial

As previously announced, the Company is developing VERU-111 which has potentially both antiviral and anti-inflammatory dual action to broadly treat the cytokine storm which is associated with high COVID-19 mortality rates. The Company received FDA permission to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19 in patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). We recently reported the results of an in vitro study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to determine if VERU-111 can suppress toxic shock levels of these key cytokines of the cytokine storm. At a concentration that represents the blood levels of VERU-111 observed in clinically dosed patients, VERU-111 (40 nM) highly significantly reduced the production of key cytokines known to be involved with COVID-19 cytokine storm: TNFα (-31%), IL-1α (-123%), IL-1β(-97%), IL-6 (-85%), and IL-8 homologue (-96%), all p values were (p<0.001). This reduction was similar to, or greater than, depending on the specific cytokine, to that observed with dexamethasone (10nM), a steroid and a known inhibitor of cytokine production during inflammation. Suppression of these key cytokines may be an effective way to prevent clinical deterioration of patients with COVID-19 to ARDS.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a double-blind randomized (1:1) placebo-controlled trial evaluating daily oral doses of 18 mg VERU-111 for 21 days versus placebo in 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for ARDS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects that are alive without respiratory distress at Day 29. Secondary endpoints include measures of improvements on the WHO Disease Severity Scale (8-point ordinal scale), which captures COVID-19 disease symptoms and signs, including hospitalization to progression of pulmonary symptoms to mechanical ventilation, as well as improving overall survival.

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules. VERU-111 is being evaluated in an open label Phase 1b/Phase 2 clinical study in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The Phase 1b clinical study completed enrollment of 39 men and is ongoing. The Phase 2 clinical study is enrolling approximately 40 men who have metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and who have also become resistant to at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent, such as abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to proceeding to IV chemotherapy. VERU-111 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist administered as a small volume, subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 immediately suppresses testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. A Phase 2 study to evaluate VERU-100 dosing is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to advance Zuclomiphene Citrate to a Phase 3 clinical trial in men with advanced prostate cancer who experience moderate to severe hot flashes.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and the expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020 or early 2021. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin XR capsules which is a formulation of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the “food effect” inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unwanted pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. PREBOOST® is marketed through online sales in the U.S. under the Roman Swipes brand name by Roman Health Ventures Inc. Roman is a leading telemedicine company that discreetly sells men's health products via the internet website www.getroman.com . To learn more about Veru products please visit www.verupharma.com .

Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,394,423 $ 6,295,152 Accounts receivable, net 4,144,351 5,021,057 Inventory, net 5,194,442 3,647,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,125,730 1,843,297 Total current assets 26,858,946 16,806,912 Property and equipment, net 315,456 351,895 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,012,951 — Deferred income taxes 8,628,006 8,433,669 Intangible assets, net 19,931,219 20,168,495 Goodwill 6,878,932 6,878,932 Other assets 1,562,126 988,867 Total assets $ 65,187,636 $ 53,628,770 Accounts payable $ 3,772,990 $ 3,124,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,219,345 5,509,575 Credit agreement, short-term portion 6,599,095 5,385,649 Residual royalty agreement, short-term portion 356,346 — Operating lease liability, short-term portion 425,136 — Total current liabilities 17,372,912 14,019,975 Credit agreement, long-term portion — 2,886,382 Residual royalty agreement 5,407,007 3,845,518 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 808,401 — Deferred income taxes 292,740 296,605 Other liabilities 27,469 247,154 Total liabilities 23,908,529 21,295,634 Total stockholders' equity 41,279,107 32,333,136 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,187,636 $ 53,628,770











Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 10,321,754 $ 9,727,060 $ 30,842,874 $ 23,074,984 Cost of sales 3,802,636 3,155,902 9,618,163 7,250,895 Gross profit 6,519,118 6,571,158 21,224,711 15,824,089 Operating expenses 7,911,970 8,413,160 24,701,634 20,802,408 Operating loss (1,392,852 ) (1,842,002 ) (3,476,923 ) (4,978,319 ) Non-operating expenses (1,392,026 ) (932,532 ) (3,633,448 ) (3,861,383 ) Loss before income taxes (2,784,878 ) (2,774,534 ) (7,110,371 ) (8,839,702 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 240,502 (458 ) 30,619 117,207 Net loss $ (3,025,380 ) $ (2,774,076 ) $ (7,140,990 ) $ (8,956,909 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share outstanding $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 66,728,782 62,917,362 65,709,139 62,745,355









Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (7,140,990 ) $ (8,956,909 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities 6,176,292 5,895,238 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (624,286 ) (1,468,534 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,588,984 ) (4,530,205 ) Net cash used in investing activities (73,444 ) (74,948 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,761,699 8,884,760 Net increase in cash 9,099,271 4,279,607 Cash at beginning of period 6,295,152 3,759,509 Cash at end of period $ 15,394,423 $ 8,039,116











Veru Inc.

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 9,645,720 $ — $ — $ 9,645,720 PREBOOST 676,034 — — 676,034 Total net revenues 10,321,754 — — 10,321,754 Cost of sales 3,802,636 — — 3,802,636 Gross profit 6,519,118 — — 6,519,118 Operating expenses 899,950 4,436,496 2,575,524 7,911,970 Operating income (loss) $ 5,619,168 $ (4,436,496 ) $ (2,575,524 ) $ (1,392,852 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 9,283,736 $ — $ — $ 9,283,736 PREBOOST 443,324 — — 443,324 Total net revenues 9,727,060 — — 9,727,060 Cost of sales 3,155,902 — — 3,155,902 Gross profit 6,571,158 — — 6,571,158 Operating expenses 1,307,362 4,853,344 2,252,454 8,413,160 Operating income (loss) $ 5,263,796 $ (4,853,344 ) $ (2,252,454 ) $ (1,842,002 )

(Continued)





Veru Inc.

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 29,592,915 $ — $ — $ 29,592,915 PREBOOST 1,249,959 — — 1,249,959 Total net revenues 30,842,874 — — 30,842,874 Cost of sales 9,618,163 — — 9,618,163 Gross profit 21,224,711 — — 21,224,711 Operating expenses 3,615,739 13,549,652 7,536,243 24,701,634 Operating income (loss) $ 17,608,972 $ (13,549,652 ) $ (7,536,243 ) $ (3,476,923 ) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 22,452,055 $ — $ — $ 22,452,055 PREBOOST 622,929 — — 622,929 Total net revenues 23,074,984 — — 23,074,984 Cost of sales 7,250,895 — — 7,250,895 Gross profit 15,824,089 — — 15,824,089 Operating expenses 4,399,371 10,103,528 6,299,509 20,802,408 Operating income (loss) $ 11,424,718 $ (10,103,528 ) $ (6,299,509 ) $ (4,978,319 )

(Concluded)