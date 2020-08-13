Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes (Orthopedic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report was built to visualize quantitative market trends within Orthopedic Devices therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Bone Grafts & substitutes market for the year 2020 and beyond. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and the growing number of trauma cases are driving an increased demand for Bone Grafts & Substitutes implants globally.



Bone grafts and substitutes are extensively used in orthopedic surgeries for several applications. Increasing cases of orthopedic complications caused due to weakened bones are projected to fuel demand. The number of orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to grow with intensifying geriatric population susceptible to orthopedic sicknesses. Thus, the market is anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Bone Grafts & Substitutes and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Bone Grafts & Substitute market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Bone Grafts & Substitute market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Bone Grafts & Substitute market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Bone Grafts & substitutes marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Bone Grafts & substitutes market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Bone Grafts & Substitute market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Bone Grafts & Substitute market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Bone Grafts & Substitute from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned



Medtronic Plc

DePuy Synthes Inc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

SeaSpine Inc.

Bioventus LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzdjdf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900