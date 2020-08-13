Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes (Orthopedic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report was built to visualize quantitative market trends within Orthopedic Devices therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Bone Grafts & substitutes market for the year 2020 and beyond. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and the growing number of trauma cases are driving an increased demand for Bone Grafts & Substitutes implants globally.
Bone grafts and substitutes are extensively used in orthopedic surgeries for several applications. Increasing cases of orthopedic complications caused due to weakened bones are projected to fuel demand. The number of orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to grow with intensifying geriatric population susceptible to orthopedic sicknesses. Thus, the market is anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
