The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Fusion Splicer Market to Reach $785.4 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fusion Splicer estimated at US$630.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$785.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$444.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $170.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Fusion Splicer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$170.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$160.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3sae Technologies Inc.

Aurora Optics, Inc.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Comway Technology LLC

Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.

Deviser Technology Ltd.

EasySplicer

Fiber Fox, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Gao Group Inc.

Greenlee Communications Ltd.

ILSINTECH Co., Ltd.

Inno Instruments Inc.

Multicom, Inc.

Nanjing Dvp Oe Tech Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd.

PROMAX Electronica S L

Shanghai SHINHO Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.

Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tianjin Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

Web Group Inc.

Yamasaki Optical Technology



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Fusion Splicer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41



