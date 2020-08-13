OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020
Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2020
In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 17.5 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $8.6 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2020.
The dividend is payable on September 10, 2020 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 27, 2020.
In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said:
“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020, our outlook for 2020 has improved due to an increased demand, from existing and new customers, for digital transformation projects, as COVID-19 forced organizations and their employees to adapt to the new forced reality and work environment.”
“We are pleased to witness that our strong and stable financial position, coupled with our constant efforts to become a trusted advisor of the digital transformation market, are paying off, and we will continue to make our best efforts to enhance our portfolio, both organically and through acquisitions in order to offer the best one-stop-shop for digital transformation.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.
Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.
For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|86,521
|$
|77,060
|$
|171,729
|$
|148,860
|Cost of Revenues
|61,728
|52,476
|122,120
|101,984
|Gross profit
|24,793
|24,584
|49,609
|46,876
|Research and development, net
|1,989
|2,496
|4,163
|4,042
|Selling, marketing and general and
|administrative expenses
|12,962
|14,050
|26,858
|26,408
|Total operating costs and expenses
|14,951
|16,546
|31,021
|30,450
|Operating income
|9,842
|8,038
|18,588
|16,426
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(1,135
|)
|35
|(618
|)
|(206
|)
|Income before taxes on income
|8,707
|8,073
|17,970
|16,220
|Taxes on income
|2,081
|1,897
|4,069
|3,517
|Net income
|$
|6,626
|$
|6,176
|$
|13,901
|$
|12,703
|Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling
interests
|(237
|)
|(1,130
|)
|(561
|)
|(2,012
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(652
|)
|(211
|)
|(1,750
|)
|(504
|)
|Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|5,737
|$
|4,835
|$
|11,590
|$
|10,187
|Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders :
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.19
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.19
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing net earnings per share
|Basic
|49,002
|48,891
|48,980
|48,876
|Diluted
|49,042
|48,985
|49,044
|48,982
|Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
|U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|86,521
|100
|%
|$
|77,060
|100
|%
|$
|171,729
|100
|%
|$
|148,860
|100
|%
|Gross profit
|26,454
|30.6
|%
|25,940
|33.7
|%
|52,826
|30.8
|%
|49,584
|33.3
|%
|Operating income
|12,223
|14.1
|%
|10,695
|13.9
|%
|23,194
|13.5
|%
|20,757
|13.9
|%
|Net income attributable to
|Magic's shareholders
|8,100
|9.4
|%
|7,091
|9.2
|%
|17,475
|10.2
|%
|13,743
|9.2
|%
|Basic earnings per
share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings per
share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.28
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|24,793
|$
|24,584
|$
|49,609
|$
|46,876
|Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology
|1,393
|1,218
|2,681
|2,433
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|268
|138
|536
|275
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|26,454
|$
|25,940
|$
|52,826
|$
|49,584
|GAAP operating income
|$
|9,842
|$
|8,038
|$
|18,588
|$
|16,426
|Gross profit adjustments
|1,661
|1,356
|3,217
|2,708
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|1,338
|1,619
|2,578
|2,820
|Capitalization of software development
|(846
|)
|(1,298
|)
|(1,690
|)
|(2,252
|)
|Costs related to acquisitions
|228
|980
|501
|980
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|75
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|12,223
|$
|10,695
|$
|23,194
|$
|20,757
|GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|5,737
|$
|4,835
|$
|11,590
|$
|10,187
|Operating income adjustments
|2,381
|2,657
|4,606
|4,331
|Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests
|and redeemable non-controlling interests
|(175
|)
|(311
|)
|(175
|)
|(619
|)
|Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration
|related to acquisitions
|375
|-
|1,148
|-
|Deferred taxes on the above items
|(218
|)
|(90
|)
|306
|(156
|)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|$
|8,100
|$
|7,091
|$
|17,475
|$
|13,743
|Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic
|net earnings per share
|49,002
|48,891
|48,980
|48,876
|Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted
|net earnings per share
|49,042
|48,985
|49,044
|48,975
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|79,023
|$
|81,915
|Short-term bank deposits
|8,107
|6,996
|Marketable securities
|2,265
|6,600
|Trade receivables, net
|92,913
|96,694
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|11,448
|12,845
|Total current assets
|193,756
|205,050
|LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:
|Severance pay fund
|4,065
|4,013
|Deferred tax assets
|2,601
|2,188
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,469
|14,956
|Other long-term receivables
|2,603
|3,594
|Other long-term deposits
|2,285
|2,285
|Total long-term receivables
|35,023
|27,036
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|5,032
|3,649
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET
|171,142
|168,871
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|404,953
|$
|404,606
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term debt
|$
|6,577
|$
|7,079
|Trade payables
|11,035
|10,990
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|31,961
|32,619
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|3,103
|3,833
|Liabilities due to acquisition activities
|4,687
|3,638
|Deferred revenues and customer advances
|9,629
|8,724
|Total current liabilities
|66,992
|66,883
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|18,673
|15,540
|Deferred tax liability
|12,881
|11,069
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|20,368
|11,119
|Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities
|7,181
|8,613
|Accrued severance pay
|4,866
|4,770
|Total non-current liabilities
|63,969
|51,111
|REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|12,419
|21,915
|EQUITY:
|Magic Software Enterprises equity
|248,133
|247,838
|Non-controlling interests
|13,440
|16,859
|Total equity
|261,573
|264,697
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
AND EQUITY
|$
|404,953
|$
|404,606
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|13,901
|$
|12,703
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
|by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,320
|6,138
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|75
|Change in deferred taxes, net
|(101
|)
|(392
|)
|Amortization of marketable securities premium
|and accretion of discount
|44
|64
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|7,423
|7,470
|Other long-term and short-term accounts
|receivable and prepaid expenses
|290
|1,446
|Trade payables
|(815
|)
|(4,101
|)
|Exchange rate of loans
|(123
|)
|1,109
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|150
|(2,241
|)
|Deferred revenues
|990
|4,314
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|28,079
|26,585
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capitalized software development costs
|(1,689
|)
|(2,252
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,660
|)
|(670
|)
|Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash
|(4,832
|)
|(8,183
|)
|Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities
|4,309
|2,450
|Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits
|(1,111
|)
|6,844
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,983
|)
|(1,811
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of options by employees
|229
|(12
|)
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net
|-
|(9
|)
|Dividend paid
|(3,918
|)
|(7,335
|)
|Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|(5,176
|)
|(56
|)
|Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests
|(923
|)
|(1,900
|)
|Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|(209
|)
|Purchase of non-controlling interest
|(18,016
|)
|-
|Short-term and long-term loans received
|4,905
|878
|Repayment of short-term and long-term loans
|(2,105
|)
|(6,594
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(25,004
|)
|(15,237
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(984
|)
|685
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,892
|)
|10,222
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|81,915
|87,126
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|79,023
|$
|97,348
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
