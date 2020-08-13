Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Inverter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Inverter market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and rising awareness related to global warming. However, the limited availability of charging facilities is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
The automotive inverter is a fundamental component in the automotive vehicle and is primarily used to convert DC power from the battery source to AC power. These inverters usually mimic the alternating current which helps in the proper functioning of the small consumer electronics.
By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide acceptance around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive sector is flourishing in the major economies like China and India.
Some of the key players in Automotive Inverter Market include Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Denso Corporation, LG Electronics, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, TVS Group, Lear Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Samlex America, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Industries and Delphi .
Materials Covered:
Types Covered:
Power Supplies Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Power Outputs Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Propulsion Types Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Silicon
5.3 Silicon Carbide
5.4 Gallium Nitride
6 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Square Wave
6.3 Sine Wave
6.4 Quasi-Sine Wave
7 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Power Supply
7.1 Introduction
7.2 0-150W
7.3 More than 150W
8 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)
8.3 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)
9 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Power Output
9.1 Introduction
9.2 130 kW
9.3 >130kW
10 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Passenger Car
10.3 Commercial Vehicle
10.3.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
11 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Propulsion Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle
12 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aftermarket
12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer
13 Global Automotive Inverter Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd
15.2 Siemens
15.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.4 Continental AG
15.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems
15.6 Denso Corporation
15.7 LG Electronics
15.8 Calsonic Kansei Corporation
15.9 Tata AutoComp Systems
15.10 Mitsubishi Electric
15.11 TVS Group
15.12 Lear Corporation
15.13 Sensata Technologies
15.14 Stanley Black & Decker
15.15 Samlex America
15.16 Toshiba Corporation
15.17 Toyota Industries
15.18 Delphi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w03mym
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: