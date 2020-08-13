Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues of $746.2M and Backlog of $957M



Quarterly GAAP Operating Income of $67.4M and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $124.6M

Quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.53 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18

Record Full Year Cash Flow from Operations of $297.3M

Record Full Year Free Cash 1 Flow of $160.4M

The Company’s early July FY21 equity raise improved its net debt leverage ratio2 from 3.8 to 2.0

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) ("II-VI," “We” or the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

“In the fourth quarter, we remained and continue to remain vigilant and steadfast in ensuring the health and safety of our global workforce while striving to meet our customers' growing expectations despite the continuation and acceleration of COVID-19. We also made great progress against our key business initiatives. The power of our vertically integrated and geographically diverse footprint and business model, allowed our employees to deliver exceptional results, including record revenues and backlog,” said Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr. “I am very pleased with the Finisar integration which continues ahead of expectations, as we accelerated our component strategy and are on track to exceed our first year synergy cost savings goals. Demand in the 3D-Sensing and communications market remains strong as the digital transformation continues, led by continued growth of 5G deployment and network infrastructure upgrades.”

Dr. Mattera continued, “Our financial fundamentals are strong. We achieved record cash flow from operations, undertook a very successful equity raise and delivered free cash flow at about $150M above the acquisition business case. Our cash balance now stands at $493M, an increase of $105M from the previous quarter, and our post-equity raise leverage ratio2 is approximately 2.0, down from 3.8 at March 31, 2020. Our backlog of just under $1.0B provides us with significant momentum as we enter fiscal year 2021.”

1 Free cash flow of $160.4M is defined as cash flow from operations of $297.3M less capital expenditures of $136.9M.

2 Reflects the July 2020 activity in which the Company used the net proceeds from the July 2020 equity raise to repay the remaining balance of $715 million under the Company’s Term B Loan Facility. The net debt leverage ratio is calculated in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement.

Table 1 Financial Metrics $ Millions, except per share amounts and % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 746.2 $ 627.0 $ 362.7 $ 2,380.0 $ 1,362.4 GAAP Gross Profit $ 302.2 $ 245.9 $ 138.7 $ 819.6 $ 521.3 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $ 315.7 $ 235.5 $ 139.5 $ 912.4 $ 524.5 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (1) $ 67.4 $ 69.0 $ 40.7 $ 39.5 $ 148.7 Non-GAAP Operating Income (2) $ 124.6 $ 81.6 $ 56.9 $ 324.8 $ 209.7 GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) $ 51.3 $ 5.9 $ 28.0 $ (67.0 ) $ 107.5 Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2) $ 117.8 $ 39.2 $ 42.6 $ 258.6 $ 158.2 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ (0.79 ) $ 1.63 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $ 1.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 2.85 $ 2.40 Other Selected Financial Metrics GAAP Gross margin 40.5 % 39.2 % 38.2 % 34.4 % 38.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 42.3 % 37.6 % 38.5 % 38.3 % 38.5 % GAAP Operating margin 9.0 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 1.7 % 10.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 16.7 % 13.0 % 15.7 % 13.6 % 15.4 % GAAP Return on sales 6.9 % 0.9 % 7.7 % -2.8 % 7.9 % Non-GAAP return on sales (2) 15.8 % 6.3 % 11.7 % 10.9 % 11.6 %

(1) GAAP Operating income (loss) is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net.

(2) All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expenses, fair value measurement period adjustments and restructuring and related items. See Table 4 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Outlook

The outlook for the first fiscal 2021 quarter ending September 30, 2020 is revenue of $700 million to $750 million and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis of $0.45 to $0.60. These are at today’s exchange rate and today’s estimated tax impact of 25%, both of which are subject to variability. The non-GAAP earnings per share include the pre-tax amounts of $20.6 million in amortization, $20.3 million in share-based compensation, $23.6 million in debt extinguishment costs related to our July 2020 equity raise, and $5.0 million in other costs, including costs to facilitate the integration. Non-GAAP adjustments are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited) ($000 except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Revenues $ 746,290 $ 627,041 $ 362,728 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 444,153 381,108 224,076 Internal research and development 100,489 94,764 36,202 Selling, general and administrative 134,152 82,133 61,731 Interest expense 25,521 28,530 5,606 Other expense (income), net 1,264 7,168 384 Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income) 705,579 593,703 327,999 Earnings Before Income Taxes 40,711 33,338 34,729 Income Taxes (10,550 ) 27,417 6,701 Net Earnings $ 51,261 $ 5,921 $ 28,028 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.56 $ 0.07 $ 0.44 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 102,142 93,435 65,887 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 91,517 91,081 63,719





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited) ($000 except per share data) Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,380,071 $ 1,362,496 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 1,560,521 841,147 Internal research and development 339,073 139,163 Selling, general and administrative 440,998 233,518 Interest expense 89,409 22,417 Other expense (income), net 13,998 (2,562 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income) 2,443,999 1,233,683 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (63,928 ) 128,813 Income Taxes 3,101 21,296 Net Earnings (Loss) $ (67,029 ) $ 107,517 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.79 ) $ 1.63 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.79 ) $ 1.69 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 84,828 65,804 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 84,828 63,584





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($000) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 493,046 $ 204,872 Accounts receivable 598,124 269,642 Inventories 619,810 296,282 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 12,279 11,778 Prepaid and other current assets 65,710 30,337 Total Current Assets 1,788,969 812,911 Property, plant & equipment, net 1,214,772 582,790 Goodwill 1,239,009 319,778 Other intangible assets, net 758,368 139,324 Investments 73,767 76,208 Deferred income taxes 22,938 8,524 Other assets 136,891 14,238 Total Assets $ 5,234,714 $ 1,953,773 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 69,250 $ 23,834 Accounts payable 268,773 104,462 Operating lease current liabilities 24,634 — Accruals and other current liabilities 310,236 142,267 Total Current Liabilities 672,893 270,563 Long-term debt 2,186,092 443,163 Deferred income taxes 45,551 23,913 Operating lease liabilities 94,701 — Other liabilities 158,674 82,925 Total Liabilities 3,157,911 820,564 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,076,803 1,133,209 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,234,714 $ 1,953,773





II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) ($000) Year Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 297,292 $ 178,475 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant & equipment (136,877 ) (137,122 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,036,609 ) (83,067 ) Purchases of technology intangible assets (3,750 ) — Purchase of equity investments and other investing activities (2,054 ) (3,787 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,179,290 ) (223,976 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility 1,241,000 — Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility 720,000 — Procedures from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility 160,000 — Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility 10,000 150,000 Payment on Finisar Notes (560,112 ) — Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility, and other loans (176,618 ) (135,000 ) Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (46,538 ) — Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (5,400 ) — Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (86,000 ) — Debt issuance costs (63,510 ) (5,589 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 13,467 8,698 Common stock repurchase (1,625 ) (1,616 ) Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (28,700 ) (7,092 ) Other financing activities (2,339 ) (4,524 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,173,625 4,877 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,453 ) (1,542 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 288,174 (42,166 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 204,872 247,038 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 493,046 $ 204,872









Table 2 Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins* $ Millions, except % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Photonic Solutions $ 517.2 $ 417.7 $ 177.5 $ 1,536.7 $ 638.8 Compound Semiconductors 229.0 209.3 185.2 821.2 723.6 Unallocated and Other — — — 22.1 — Consolidated $ 746.2 $ 627.0 $ 362.7 $ 2,380.0 $ 1,362.4 GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Photonic Solutions $ 49.1 $ 48.7 $ 22.2 $ 49.9 $ 81.9 Compound Semiconductors 19.6 24.9 23.1 62.3 82.4 Unallocated and Other (1.3 ) (4.6 ) (4.6 ) (72.7 ) (15.6 ) Consolidated $ 67.4 $ 69.0 $ 40.7 $ 39.5 $ 148.7 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Photonic Solutions $ 88.8 $ 54.2 $ 28.2 $ 224.4 $ 106.6 Compound Semiconductors 35.8 27.4 28.7 100.6 103.1 Unallocated and Other — — — (0.2 ) — Consolidated $ 124.6 $ 81.6 $ 56.9 $ 324.8 $ 209.7 GAAP Operating Margin: Photonic Solutions 9.5 % 11.7 % 12.5 % 3.2 % 12.8 % Compound Semiconductors 8.6 % 11.9 % 12.5 % 7.6 % 11.4 % Unallocated and Other NA NA NA NA NA Consolidated 9.0 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 1.7 % 10.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Photonic Solutions 17.2 % 13.0 % 15.9 % 14.6 % 16.7 % Compound Semiconductors 15.6 % 13.1 % 15.5 % 12.3 % 14.2 % Unallocated and Other NA NA NA NA NA Consolidated 16.7 % 13.0 % 15.7 % 13.6 % 15.4 %

* During the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and the year ended June 30, 2020, “Unallocated and Other” primarily includes continuing transaction costs related to the Finisar acquisition. Finisar results have been consolidated into the Photonic Solutions and Compound Semiconductors segments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and for the year ended June 30, 2020. See Table 3 for the reconciliation of segment non-GAAP operating income (loss) to segment GAAP operating income (loss).







Table 3 Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss) $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Photonic Solutions Operating Income $ 88.8 $ 54.2 $ 28.2 $ 224.4 $ 106.6 Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (1.9 ) 10.2 — — — Share-based compensation (17.9 ) (9.6 ) (3.6 ) (43.0 ) (12.0 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (15.9 ) (6.1 ) (2.4 ) (53.3 ) (9.3 ) Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — (74.2 ) — Restructuring and related expenses (4.0 ) — — (4.0 ) — Transaction expenses related to acquisitions — — — — (3.4 ) Photonic Solutions GAAP Operating Income $ 49.1 $ 48.7 $ 22.2 $ 49.9 $ 81.9 Non-GAAP Compound Semiconductors Operating Income $ 35.8 $ 27.4 $ 28.7 $ 100.6 $ 103.1 Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (7.2 ) 3.2 — — — Share-based compensation (6.1 ) (4.8 ) (3.2 ) (20.1 ) (13.0 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2.9 ) 0.4 (2.2 ) (8.9 ) (7.3 ) Restructuring and related expenses — (1.3 ) — (2.9 ) — Transaction expenses related to acquisitions — — (0.2 ) — (0.4 ) Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — (6.4 ) — Compound Semiconductors GAAP Operating Income $ 19.6 $ 24.9 $ 23.1 $ 62.3 $ 82.4 Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ (0.2 ) $ — Finisar results — — — 1.9 — Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (1.3 ) (2.9 ) (4.6 ) (17.8 ) (15.6 ) Severance and related - Share-based compensation — — — (10.7 ) Severance and related - Other compensation — (1.7 ) — (10.0 ) — Amortization of acquired intangibles — — — (2.0 ) Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — (7.1 ) — One-time costs related to the Finisar acquisition — — — (26.8 ) Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (1.3 ) $ (4.6 ) $ (4.6 ) $ (72.7 ) $ (15.6 ) Total GAAP Operating Income $ 67.4 $ 69.0 $ 40.7 $ 39.5 $ 148.7 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 124.6 $ 81.6 $ 56.9 $ 324.8 $ 209.7

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.







Table 4 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 302.2 $ 245.9 $ 138.7 $ 819.6 $ 521.3 Finisar results (5) — — — (6.5 ) — Share-based compensation (2) 4.4 3.0 0.8 11.6 3.2 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (1) — — — 87.7 — Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (6) (8) 9.1 (13.4 ) — — — Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 315.7 $ 235.5 $ 139.5 $ 912.4 $ 524.5 Internal research and development on GAAP basis $ 100.5 $ 94.8 $ 36.2 $ 339.1 $ 139.2 Share-based compensation (2) (6.1 ) (4.2 ) — (16.2 ) — Finisar results (5) — — — (2.9 ) — Severance, restructuring and related costs (4) (3.5 ) — — (3.5 ) — Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 90.9 $ 90.6 $ 36.2 $ 316.5 $ 139.2 Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 134.2 $ 82.1 $ 61.7 $ 441.0 $ 233.5 Share-based compensation (2) (13.5 ) (7.2 ) (6.0 ) (35.3 ) (21.8 ) Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3) (1.3 ) (2.9 ) (4.8 ) (44.6 ) (19.4 ) Finisar results (5) — — — (1.7 ) — Severance, restructuring and related costs (4) (0.5 ) (3.0 ) — (24.1 ) — Amortization of acquired intangibles (18.8 ) (5.7 ) (4.6 ) (64.2 ) (16.6 ) Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 100.2 $ 63.4 $ 46.3 $ 271.2 $ 175.7 Operating income on GAAP basis $ 67.5 $ 69.0 $ 40.7 $ 39.5 $ 148.7 Finisar results (5) — — — (1.9 ) — Share-based compensation (2) 24.0 14.4 6.8 63.1 25.0 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (1) — — — 87.7 — Amortization of acquired intangibles 18.8 5.7 4.6 64.2 16.6 Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (6) (8) 9.1 (13.4 ) — — — Severance, restructuring and related costs (4) 4.0 3.0 — 27.6 — Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3) 1.3 2.9 4.8 44.6 19.4 Operating income on non-GAAP basis $ 124.6 $ 81.6 $ 56.9 $ 324.8 $ 209.7





Table 4 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued) $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis $ 26.8 $ 35.7 $ 6.0 $ 103.4 $ 19.9 Finisar results (5) — — — 0.3 — Foreign currency exchange losses, net (8) (6.3 ) (3.5 ) (2.3 ) (14.4 ) (3.2 ) Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (5) — — — (1.7 ) — Impairment of investment (7) — (5.0 ) — (5.0 ) — Debt extinguishment expense (5) — — — (3.9 ) — Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis $ 20.5 $ 27.2 $ 3.7 $ 78.7 $ 16.7 Income taxes (benefit) on GAAP basis $ (10.6 ) $ 27.4 $ 6.7 $ 3.1 $ 21.3 Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (8) (2.6 ) (3.2 ) 3.9 (15.1

) 13.5 Tax impact of fair value adjustments (8) (9) (0.4 ) (9.0 ) — — — Income taxes (benefit) on non-GAAP basis $ (13.6 ) $ 15.2 $ 10.6 $ (12.0

) $ 34.8 Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis $ 51.3 $ 5.9 $ 28.0 $ (67.0 ) $ 107.5 Finisar results (5) — — — (1.6 ) — Share-based compensation (2) 24.0 14.4 6.8 63.1 25.0 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (1) — — — 87.7 — Amortization of acquired intangibles 18.8 5.7 4.6 64.2 16.6 Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (6) (8) 9.1 (13.4 ) — — — Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3) 1.3 2.9 4.8 44.6 19.4 Severance, restructuring and related costs (4) 4.0 3.0 — 27.6 — Foreign currency exchange losses, net (8) 6.3 3.5 2.3 14.4 3.2 Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (5) — — — 1.7 — Impairment of investment (7) — 5.0 — 5.0 — Debt extinguishment expense (5) — — — 3.9 — Tax impact of non-GAAP measures and fair value adjustments (8) (9) 3.0 12.2 (3.9 ) 15.1 (13.5 ) Net earnings on non-GAAP basis $ 117.8 $ 39.2 $ 42.6 $ 258.6 $ 158.2 Per share data: Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (10) $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ (0.79 ) $ 1.63 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.56 $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (0.79 ) $ 1.69 Net earnings on non-GAAP basis Diluted Earnings Per Share (10) (11) $ 1.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 2.85

$ 2.40 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.32 $ 0.43 $ 0.67 $ 3.05

$ 2.49

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

The preliminary fair value adjustment of $87.7 million represents the preliminary step up value adjustment of acquired inventory from the Finisar acquisition. Total share-based compensation expense for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $63.1 million, of which $10.7 million was incurred in relation to severance related expenses as described below in note 4. Transaction costs primarily represent acquisition and integration costs related to the Finisar acquisition. In connection with the acquisition of Finisar, the Company recorded $20.6 million of compensation in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss), of which $18.1 million was associated with Finisar’s executive severance and retention agreements. Included in this amount is $10.7 million of share-based compensation. Restructuring and related costs include $6.9 million of ongoing expenses to achieve the Company’s cost synergy strategy. “Finisar results” includes the consolidated Finisar operations for the period between the acquisition date of September 24, 2019 and September 30, 2019, which includes additional interest expense and debt extinguishment expense as a result of the acquisition financing. Finisar results have been consolidated into the Photonic Solutions and Compound Semiconductors segments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Represents the depreciation impact of measurement period adjustments to the fair value of long-lived assets acquired in the Finisar acquisition. Represents an impairment charge of an investment for which the carrying value was determined to be unrecoverable. The non-GAAP financial measures for the comparative periods presented above have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation. Includes the tax impact of measurement period adjustments to the fair value of long-lived and intangible assets acquired in the Finisar acquisition. For purposes of calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company applied the if-converted method to account for the Company’s convertible debt. In performing this calculation, approximately $2.8 million of convertible debt interest was added to the numerator and approximately 7.3 million shares were added to the denominator. For purposes of calculation Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company applied the if-converted method to account for the Company’s convertible debt. In performing this calculation approximately $11.3 million of convertible debt interest was added to the numerator, and 7.3 million shares were added to the denominator. In addition, approximately 2.4 million shares were added to the denominator for common stock equivalents.







Table 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ Millions (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis $ 51.3 $ 5.9 $ 28.0 $ (67.0 ) $ 107.5 Income taxes (benefit) (10.6 ) 27.5 6.7 3.1 21.3 Depreciation and amortization 73.8 38.0 24.8 220.9 92.4 Interest expense 25.5 28.6 5.6 89.4 22.4 EBITDA (1) $ 140.0 $ 100.0 $ 65.1 $ 246.4 $ 243.6 EBITDA margin 18.8 % 15.9 % 17.9 % 10.4 % 17.9 % Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — 87.7 — Share-based compensation 24.0 14.4 6.8 63.1 25.0 Transaction expenses related to other acquisitions 1.3 2.9 4.8 44.6 19.4 Foreign currency exchange losses, net 6.3 3.5 2.3 14.4 3.2 Severance, restructuring and related costs 4.0 4.6 — 27.6 — Impairment of investment — 5.0 — 5.0 — Special items - Other income (expense), net — — — 4.3 — Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 175.6 $ 130.4 $ 79.0 $ 493.1 $ 291.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5 % 20.8 % 21.8 % 20.7 % 21.4 %

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangibles amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expense, the impact of restructuring and related items, investment impairment charge and the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses.